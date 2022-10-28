Helen Skelton has shown appreciation for Gorka Marquez ahead of their appearance on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, who recently moved back to Cumbria, took to her Instagram story on Friday with a post showing recognition for her dance partner and their fans.

“Grateful for the support and the caffeine @gorka_marquez,” Helen wrote.

She accompanied the comment with a snap of a local coffee van, who had a photo of the pair alongside their menu as a sign of support.

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Helen went on to share an inspirational viral clip of a man lifting a barbell with one hand, while telling her 370,000 followers that videos such as this make her “like social media”.

The series of posts come after her estranged husband Richie Myler announced that his Instagram account will no longer be public.

Helen Skelton has shown gratitude for Gorka Marquez and their fans (Instagram/HelenSkelton)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds Rhinos star claimed that followers have been sending him “abusive messages” and said that he would be removing those who aren’t “genuine rugby fans”.

Richie said: “I’ve decided to put my profile private from now on. If your on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people, or to waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me.

"I’m going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are genuine rugby fans and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has already shed over 600 followers from his Instagram account, however commenters have taken to Twitter to vent their thoughts about his personal life.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the live show

Richie is currently expecting a child with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, following his split from Helen Skelton in April.

He and Helen are parents to three children; Ernie, seven, Louis, five and nine-month-old Elsie.

Advertisement Hide Ad