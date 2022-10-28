Helen Skelton ‘grateful’ for Gorka Marquez’s support ahead of Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special
Helen Skelton says she’s ‘grateful’ for her Strictly Come Dancing partner Gorka Marquez
Helen Skelton has shown appreciation for Gorka Marquez ahead of their appearance on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The Countryfile presenter, 39, who recently moved back to Cumbria, took to her Instagram story on Friday with a post showing recognition for her dance partner and their fans.
“Grateful for the support and the caffeine @gorka_marquez,” Helen wrote.
She accompanied the comment with a snap of a local coffee van, who had a photo of the pair alongside their menu as a sign of support.
Helen went on to share an inspirational viral clip of a man lifting a barbell with one hand, while telling her 370,000 followers that videos such as this make her “like social media”.
The series of posts come after her estranged husband Richie Myler announced that his Instagram account will no longer be public.
The Leeds Rhinos star claimed that followers have been sending him “abusive messages” and said that he would be removing those who aren’t “genuine rugby fans”.
Richie said: “I’ve decided to put my profile private from now on. If your on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people, or to waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me.
"I’m going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are genuine rugby fans and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back!”
He has already shed over 600 followers from his Instagram account, however commenters have taken to Twitter to vent their thoughts about his personal life.
Richie is currently expecting a child with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, following his split from Helen Skelton in April.
He and Helen are parents to three children; Ernie, seven, Louis, five and nine-month-old Elsie.
Helen has been receiving support from her parents to look after the children, while she is in London for Strictly Come Dancing. She and Gorka are set to dance the Foxtrot to Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs this weekend.