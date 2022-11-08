King Charles in Leeds: Monarch greets crowds outside Leeds Central Library to rapturous applause
Crowds broke out into rapturous applause as King Charles III arrived in Leeds today.
The Monarch is visiting the city for the first time since he ascended the throne, with a packed schedule of activities. Shouts of ‘God saves the King’ echoed out from the crowd as His Majesty stepped out of his car on the Headrow at around 2.20pm.
He greeted people in the crowd and stopped for photographs, before making his way into Leeds Central Library.
Christine Priestley was eagerly awaiting the King’s arrival. She said: “I think it’s wonderful because I didn’t think I’d get to see another King, another Monarch. I’m really glad that I’m here today to see King Charles. I’ve seen the Queen a few times, but it’s the first time I will have seen King Charles - live! I think it’s really hard because he’s just lost his mum.
"But I hope and pray that he’ll have a lovely long reign. I think he’ll be good - he cares about the climate and [issues] like that.”
David Bryant was among those lining the streets of the city centre. He said: “I think it’s fantastic that one of his first visits around the country is in Leeds. I’m actually a Londoner, but I’ve lived here for 30 odd years so I feel like I’m a part of Leeds now.”
On King Charles’ reign, David added: “It’s very early days but there’s been nothing controversial. I was a bit disappointed that he wasn’t allowed to go to Cop2 - I think he would have wanted to. He’s got a really tough act to follow after the queen, but I think he will be a good King. I’ve got every confidence in him.”
The King is viewing a number of The World Reimagined globes that have been on display in the city since the end of September as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the transatlantic slave trade.
Charles is also meeting young achievers to mark the 10th anniversary of Child Friendly Leeds, including the newly-elected Leeds Children’s Mayor.
As well as having the opportunity to explore the library, The King will also visit Rebellion to Romance, an exhibition at the library by The Jamaica Society Leeds which explores the lives of second-generation West Indians in Leeds coming of age in the 1970s and 80s.
Helen Womersley just arrived from work in time to spot the King. She said: “It’s really exciting. I've never met a member of the royal family before. It’s a tough time but these bits of cheer and excitement are what we need.
“I’ve heard good things about him and I watched him on the Repair Shop. He seemed really down to earth and genuinely interested in young people.”
The visit will conclude with the King meeting representatives from the Leeds financial sector at Leeds Building Society, Sovereign Street, later this afternoon.
A group of people protesting against the treatment of women and LGBTQA+ groups in Iran were also present outside Leeds Central Library. Protests have taken place across the world following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s so-called morality police.