Dream Team prop Mikolaj Oledzki has featured just once in England’s four games so far, as a substitute against France.

The next tournament will be staged across the Channel in just three years’ time and Leeds will be hoping to have more players involved then.

Here’s seven Rhinos men who have yet to play Test rugby, but are young and good enough to be in the reckoning for England’s squad at Rugby League World Cup 2025.

Only injury kept Rhinos' Harry Newman out of England's RLWC2021 squad. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

1: Morgan Gannon. The second-rower made his England Knights debut a year ago, aged just 17. A Super League young player of the year nominee this season, he has been described by former Leeds coach Richard Agar as a “generational talent” and, injuries permitting, it’s a question of when he earns his first England cap, rather than if.

2: Jarrod O’Connor. Now 21, the hooker/loose-forward had an outstanding season for Rhinos in 2022, keeping captain Kruise Leeming out of the starting number nine spot during the play-offs and in the Grand Final loss to St Helens. England’s leading hookers are reaching the veteran stage and as one of the new generation, O’Connor has every chance of following his dad, Terry, on to the World Cup scene.

3: Tom Holroyd. The 21-year-old front-rower is highly-rated by Leeds and has represented England at academy level. Injury denied him an appearance for the second-string Knights this year - and he didn’t play a game for Rhinos - but he has the size and ability to be knocking on the World Cup door in three years’ time, if he stays fit.

4: Sam Walters. A former England academy forward, Walters, 21, has the size and ability to make a mark at Test level. Currently a second-rower, he filled in as a ‘middle’ at stages this year and may have converted to prop by the time the tournament in France comes around.

Jarrod O'Connor, pictured celebrating after scoring in Rhinos' Super League semi-final win at Wigan, could be an England contender in three yerars' time. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

5: Cameron Smith. The loose-forward, who turned 24 on Monday, has been part of Rhinos’ senior squad since 2016 and is now an automatic pick in the matchday 17. He has represented his country at every age group and is now beginning to find his best form on a consistent basis. He should be even better in three years’ time and a World Cup appearance is well within his grasp.

6: Jack Sinfield. At 18, Sinfield has time on his side and the 2025 tournament may come a little too soon. That said, Jack Welsby, one of England’s pivots this time, is only 21 and his impressive rise has given Sinfield something to aim for. As the son of former England captain Kevin Sinfield, the Rhinos youngster has an impeccable pedigree and his game-management, kicking in open play and passing skills will appeal to whoever is the England coach, once he gains more experience and develops physically.

7: Harry Newman. The centre, 22, would have played for England this time, but for the hamstring injuries which wrecked his season. One of the most exciting players in Super League, he will be a shoo-in for 2025 if he can stay fit and healthy.