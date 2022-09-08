Headingley Stadium to host 'Burrow's Ball' ahead of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE's 40th birthday

The former scrum-half was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and with the support of family, friends and former teammates, has strived to raise awareness of the condition.

‘Burrow’s Ball’ will double up as a celebration and a fundraiser, with money raised going to the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Tinamaria Glover, an organiser helping to put the event on, said: “In my opinion, it’s probably the worst disease you could ever get diagnosed with because you keep your mind but you lose your body.

The former scrum-half was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

"You’re watching everything go on around you and your loved ones become your carers, which must be really, really tough.

"It was something I felt that with enough backing, we could make a difference to.”

Tinamaria has been in touch with the family of the Rhinos icon and his wife Lindsey, someone she describes as “superwoman”.

She said: "I made contact and eventually got in touch with Lindsey. From the first phone call with Lindsey, I just fell in love with them.

"They’re just the nicest people, the whole family is unbelievable. Lindsey really is superwoman.

"We’ve got quite a good relationship now. It’s really key that these people get the support. Rob was a full on dad. Rob did rugby but he did school runs, play groups, he was full on, hands on."

Despite the sadness evoked by Rob’s condition, Tinamaria is determined to make the event a celebration, especially considering it takes place four days before his birthday.

She said: "This is four days before Rob’s 40th birthday and we’re doing it as a celebration of Rob.”

Former rugby players David Flatman and Tom Shanklin, the hosts of popular podcast ‘Flats & Shanks’, will be in attendance to host a Q & A session.

The event will be held on Thursday, September 22 at Headingley Stadium, starting at 7pm.