Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE brands Ryanair a 'disgrace'
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE has slammed Ryanair as a “disgrace” on social media.
The former rugby league professional was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.
He has taken to Twitter to express his discontent with budget airline Ryanair, vowing never to travel with them again and describing their process for a disabled person as “scandalous”.
He tweeted: “What a disgrace of a[n] airline. The process for a disabled person is scandalous. I will never go with them again. #rubbish @Ryanair.”
Read More
The tweet was replied to by Ryanair and a spokesperson said: "Hi Rob, let me apologise for that experience. The special assistance team can be contacted here [link] but feel free you contact us on the DMs if you need anything else.”
The nature of the experience with the airline which prompted the criticism is currently unclear.
Also in news: 84-year-old Leeds Rhinos fan to take on special challenge inspired by Rob Burrow MBE for motor neurone disease appeal
The Yorkshire Evening Post has approached Ryanair for a comment on the situation.