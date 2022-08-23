Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former rugby league professional was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

He has taken to Twitter to express his discontent with budget airline Ryanair, vowing never to travel with them again and describing their process for a disabled person as “scandalous”.

He tweeted: “What a disgrace of a[n] airline. The process for a disabled person is scandalous. I will never go with them again. #rubbish @Ryanair.”

The tweet was replied to by Ryanair and a spokesperson said: "Hi Rob, let me apologise for that experience. The special assistance team can be contacted here [link] but feel free you contact us on the DMs if you need anything else.”

The nature of the experience with the airline which prompted the criticism is currently unclear.

