Gabby Logan has shared behind the scenes photos from her time in Qatar as she continues to cover the BBC correspondence of the World Cup 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is well underway and we will very soon be approaching the group knockout stage. There were initially 32 teams competing at the start of the 2022 tournament, but this number will soon be cut down to 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently at the top of their groups and going through to the top 16, are France (Group D), Brazil (Group G), and Portugal (Group H).

Gabby, 49, from Leeds, has remained relatively quiet on social media since the World Cup started on 20 November.

The presenter is currently in Qatar, covering the Men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup for the BBC, alongside Rio Ferdinand, Gary Linekar and Jermaine Jenas. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

However, yesterday the former rhythmic gymnast took to her Instagram account to post a number of behind-the-scenes snaps, as she “Thought a World Cup dump was due.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is one of the many sports presenters who are taking on the BBC coverage of the Men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The behind-the-scenes snaps have appearances from many BBC pundits, including former footballers Alex Scott, Ashley Williams and Micah Richards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first photo shows Gabby posing alongside Welsh former footballer Danny Gabbidon on a balcony, as they prepare for filming. She wrote: “Two Gabs on two boxes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabby is seen wearing a floral print shirt and lilac trousers, which is perfectly suited to the skyscrapers lit up in purple in the background. In the caption, she wrote: “Top TV tip for the kids out there, always match your trousers to the building behind you.”

Gabby also mentioned her make-up artist, Melissa Bourne , who is shown in multiple snaps and joked that she must have gone through a lot of make-up in the past nine days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She ended the post with “32 matches down and 32 more to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans responded to the post praising Gabby Logan’s fashion styling in the photos, with one writing: “I love your style Gabby.”

Another wrote: “Looking fab as usual,” and a third chimed in, saying: “Gorgeous styling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabby is also shown posing alongside former Leeds United footballer, Danny Miller and ITV’s World Cup presenter and Sky Sports regular, Laura Woods.

Prior to Qatar 2022, when asked who would win the tournament, Gabby confidently declared, “I think Brazil could win the World Cup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a team like Brazil consists of the likes of Neymar, who is considered one of the best football players in the world, it’s safe to say they will be ones to beat.

Gabby added: “I think a South American team will win the World Cup, but I think the team will be wearing yellow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad