A brand new adventure playground is set to open in the grounds of a historic Leeds landmark just in time for the Easter school holidays.

Harewood House Trust will officially open its new Adventure Playscape on Friday, April 4, with Harewood Members and community partners invited to see the ribbon cut by David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood and Natalie J. Robb who plays Moira Dingle in Emmerdale.

The Adventure Playscape has been designed by TouchWood Play, a UK-based creator of unique, natural playgrounds who have won awards for their work at Chelsea & Hampton Court Flower Shows and whose play areas can be seen at the Eden Project and many other attractions and schools around the country.

Rachel Crewes, CEO of Harewood House Trust, said: “Play is at the heart of the Harewood experience, with tens of thousands of families every year feeling the benefit of adventure and exploration in our stunning green spaces, or a creative indoors activity inspired by our amazing heritage.

“We are so happy to be opening our new Adventure Playscape, knowing that it will bring joy to our Members, visitors and supporters for many years to come.”

Harewood’s Adventure Playscape, which has been built over the winter months, includes tall climbing towers with living willow woven through, bridges, slides, lookouts, shelter and hideouts, climbing and crawl tunnels, pulleys, swings and a zipwire, offering a mixture of physical and sensory play for children of all ages.

The use of natural materials and nods to Harewood’s heritage let the Playscape blend organically into its woodland setting.

Millie Lee, Lead Technical Designer for TouchWood Play, added: “Creating this space with Harewood has been an incredibly enriching journey. The need to accommodate Harewood’s protected trees and unique topography required particular thought and care.

“At TouchWood, we are driven by a deep connection to nature and craftsmanship, and this project has allowed us to bring those values to life in a truly special way.

“We hope the space invites visitors to slow down, connect with their surroundings, and experience the beauty of natural materials in a new light. We cannot wait to see the new Playscape full of life and adventure once open.”

The new play area is the first phase of Harewood’s Reimagining Our Landscape project, with ambitious plans to relandscape the gardens around the Courtyard and build a brand new visitor welcome centre in the Bakehouse building, including café, retail and visitor facilities.

Working with award-winning garden designer Matthew Wilson, the reimagined grounds will restore historic views to the House and the Lake, bringing 21 st century visitors closer to the experience of Harewood’s 18 th century residents.