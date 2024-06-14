Kippax Common: First look as new children's playground set to open in Leeds town

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
A new children’s playground is set to open in Leeds.

Held in conjunction with Kippax Parish Council’s 20th anniversary celebrations, Kippax Common Playground is set to officially open tomorrow (Saturday, June 15).

The celebrations are taking place alongside the Parish Council’s gala and scarecrow festival, with the grand opening of the playground at 11.30am, where non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided.

Kippax Common Playground is set to officially open on Saturday, June 15.Kippax Common Playground is set to officially open on Saturday, June 15.
Kippax Common Playground is set to officially open on Saturday, June 15. | Kippax Parish Council

A spokesperson for Kippax Parish Council said: “The playground was created after consultation with residents and local schools, with the aim of making the playground accessible for all and fully inclusive.

“The children from local schools advised what playground equipment they would like in a new park in Kippax and Kippax Parish Council developed the park in line with their views.”

The Parish Council has also committed to planting new trees and creating a wildflower meadow at the playground, to enhance biodiversity and have a positive environmental impact.

The annual parish gala will feature entertainment provided by local groups such as Lorraine's School of Dance and Kippax Band, stalls, breeze inflatables and a fun fair.

