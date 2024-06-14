Kippax Common: First look as new children's playground set to open in Leeds town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Held in conjunction with Kippax Parish Council’s 20th anniversary celebrations, Kippax Common Playground is set to officially open tomorrow (Saturday, June 15).
The celebrations are taking place alongside the Parish Council’s gala and scarecrow festival, with the grand opening of the playground at 11.30am, where non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided.
A spokesperson for Kippax Parish Council said: “The playground was created after consultation with residents and local schools, with the aim of making the playground accessible for all and fully inclusive.
“The children from local schools advised what playground equipment they would like in a new park in Kippax and Kippax Parish Council developed the park in line with their views.”
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
The Parish Council has also committed to planting new trees and creating a wildflower meadow at the playground, to enhance biodiversity and have a positive environmental impact.
The annual parish gala will feature entertainment provided by local groups such as Lorraine's School of Dance and Kippax Band, stalls, breeze inflatables and a fun fair.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.