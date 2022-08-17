The ITV programme was first broadcast on October 16 1972 and was originally filmed in the real-life village of Arncliffe in the Yorkshire Dales before moving to Esholt in West Yorkshire.
After 22 years the production moved to the Harewood Estate, where a replica of Esholt was constructed, after the village became too busy to film, with congestion and disruption caused by visits from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the soap’s characters and locations.
We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites, which you can see below.
1. Birds eye view
The village includes 900 square miles of turf, which is maintained by a full-time gardener, and as the show is filmed six weeks in advance of airing the production team ensures plants in the village are in flower at the correct time. In order to achieve this, bulbs are nurtured in greenhouses before being planted outside.. Pic: Rotor Aerial Photography/ITV Studios/PA Wire
Photo: Rotor Aerial Photography/ITV
2. Ring, ring
To increase the authenticity of the houses on the set, each of the properties in the village has their own chimney fitted with small smoke machines, which are controlled by a switch. Pic: Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios/PA Wire
Photo: Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios
3. Knock-knock
Photo: Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios
4. Warm welcome
Photo: Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios