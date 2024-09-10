Harewood House: Green light for brand-new 'safe, social and inclusive' play area at popular Leeds estate
The trust which runs the iconic Grade I listed country house in Harewood, North Leeds, submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council's planning committee proposing the construction of a brand new play area on its vast grounds in March, 2024.
Granted full planning permission on September 5, the plans include the removal of the existing play equipment in order to create a new outdoor play space which provides a "safe, social and inclusive environment for families and intergenerational groups to enjoy".
The new area has been designed by TorchWood Play, and is described as a “challenging and creative play space for accessible adventure and discovery”, while balancing the care of Harewood’s landscape alongside the “protection of veteran trees and wildlife”.
A planning officer wrote in a report: “The proposal will result in the removal of existing outdated play equipment, and a more sympathetically designed play area, which is appropriate for the historic landscape setting within which it is based.
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“The proposal is considered to have given due regard to heritage assets and on-site landscape features, primarily the notable mature trees.”
The report added: “The limited extent of harm identified to the Green Belt is considered to be clearly outweighed by the benefits of the scheme, most notably the improved relationship to heritage assets, better relationship to the natural landscape, and the significant improvements to accessibility as a result of the proposal.”
Work on the new play area is set to begin in November, and open by spring 2025.
Rachel Crewes, Harewood House Trust CEO, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "We are delighted that permission has been granted for our new play area, and once the necessary conditions have been met, we're excited to start work on it this winter.
“Our partners TouchWood Play have designed a play space that will be inspiring and accessible for all young people, and we know it will be a fantastic enhancement to family visits when it opens in spring 2025."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.