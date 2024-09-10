Harewood House: Green light for brand-new 'safe, social and inclusive' play area at popular Leeds estate

Families will soon be able to enjoy a brand-new “safe, social and inclusive” play area at Harewood House.

The trust which runs the iconic Grade I listed country house in Harewood, North Leeds, submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council's planning committee proposing the construction of a brand new play area on its vast grounds in March, 2024.

Granted full planning permission on September 5, the plans include the removal of the existing play equipment in order to create a new outdoor play space which provides a "safe, social and inclusive environment for families and intergenerational groups to enjoy".

Harewood House has received green light to install a new play area at the Grade I Listed estate in north Leeds.
Harewood House has received green light to install a new play area at the Grade I Listed estate in north Leeds.

The new area has been designed by TorchWood Play, and is described as a “challenging and creative play space for accessible adventure and discovery”, while balancing the care of Harewood’s landscape alongside the “protection of veteran trees and wildlife”.

A planning officer wrote in a report: “The proposal will result in the removal of existing outdated play equipment, and a more sympathetically designed play area, which is appropriate for the historic landscape setting within which it is based.

“The proposal is considered to have given due regard to heritage assets and on-site landscape features, primarily the notable mature trees.”

The report added: “The limited extent of harm identified to the Green Belt is considered to be clearly outweighed by the benefits of the scheme, most notably the improved relationship to heritage assets, better relationship to the natural landscape, and the significant improvements to accessibility as a result of the proposal.”

The current play area is nearly 30 years old and will be replaced by a new, safer and more inclusive play area.
The current play area is nearly 30 years old and will be replaced by a new, safer and more inclusive play area.

Work on the new play area is set to begin in November, and open by spring 2025.

Rachel Crewes, Harewood House Trust CEO, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "We are delighted that permission has been granted for our new play area, and once the necessary conditions have been met, we're excited to start work on it this winter.

“Our partners TouchWood Play have designed a play space that will be inspiring and accessible for all young people, and we know it will be a fantastic enhancement to family visits when it opens in spring 2025." 

