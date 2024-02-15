Leeds Festival 2024: Organisers unveil new dance stage The Chevron headlined by The Prodigy and Skrillex
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new 40,000-capacity 'The Chezron' stage will feature "a ground breaking immersive light design" and will be headlined by The Prodigy, Skrillex and Sonny Fodera.
The stage will be the festival's new official second stage, meaning that the "two main stage" format that has been used since 2021 has been scrapped. You can watch a video demonstrating what the stage will be like above.
A spokesperson for the festival, which has a twin event in Reading, said: "The Chevron, an immense 40,000 capacity open-air venue, will feature mammoth staging and the world’s first floating video canopy made up of hundreds of thousands of programmable LED lights, turning the sky above into a dazzling, reactive display.
"The bespoke structure, exclusive to Reading & Leeds promises an immersive atmosphere and incredible programming, raising the bar for dance music and hip-hop fans and artists alike."
The stage will be in the main area of both festival sites and signals the return of the singular main stage. As well as the aforementioned headliners there will be sets from Nia Archives, Barry Can’t Swim, Denzel Curry, Bou, Kenya Grace, Digga D and more to be announced."
The unique stage design will feature LEDs that appear to be hovering in the air and the mesh is 90% transparent, so fans can dance under the open sky.
It will also be the new home of the world’s biggest silent disco, which fans can secure their tickets for in advance.
Festival Republic Managing Director Melvin Benn: “The Chevron is more than just a physical stage; it's a testament to Reading & Leeds’ continued commitment to innovation and industry leadership.
"We demonstrated this previously, with the introduction and success of dual main stages in 2021. This year I saw the opportunity to do something new and truly special, reflecting the audience's evolving tastes and cutting edge production the show is known for.
"This elevates our electronic and hip-hop music offerings, while still delivering six main-stage headliners and a strong representation across other genres. I can’t wait for everyone to experience The Chevron this summer.”
Leeds Festival takes place from August 21 to 25 at and Bramham Park, Leeds, and is headlined by Fred again.., Lana Del Rey, Blink 182, Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish and the Bottlemen. Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase online.