Ukraine were victorious in the 2022 competition but due the Russian invasion, they are unable to be hosts for 2023 and Leeds was among the cities vying to put the show on on their behalf.

However, Leeds has lost out as the six-UK city shortlist has been whittled down to a final two comprised of Glasgow and Liverpool.

Although some will undoubtedly by disappointed by the news that the First Direct Arena will not be hosting the popular song contest, there have been comments made online suggesting it is in fact good that Leeds has lost out.

The final decision on the host city for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be made by the BBC in conjunction with the European Broadcasting Union. Image: Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, Snorealot Taylor: "Good, more trouble than it would have been worth.”

Tyra Nasrin said: “Blessing in disguise! Leeds does not need it!”

Jamie Birkett said: “Never stood a chance due to the transport situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Leeds would have put on a great show but that's no good if half the audience are stuck on a replacement bus service because half the trains to Leeds city centre have been cancelled.”

Joseph Merrill said: “Good, the traffic would have been even worse.”

The last comment reflected a sentiment shared by many that the city’s transport system would have struggled with the demands of hosting an event of Eurovision’s scale.

Leeds City Council have been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad