Extra date added for N-DUBZ at First Direct Arena due to 'phenomenal' demand

Read More
Read More'Stolen to order' Almost 200 dog thefts reported in West Yorkshire with French b...
The trio - who last released music over ten years ago - will come together to play Leeds First Direct Arena on November 11, 2022.
Due to "phenomenal demand", N-DUBZ announced a new date at First Direct Arena on November 27, 2022.
Tickets are available from 10am on Monday May 23.
Presale tickets for the original date have already sold out.
They are also set to release a new single in the coming days.