Oksana Sugak, 46, moved to England with her son Patrick, 16, when the conflict began in their homeland.

Her husband Ruslan is part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and stayed behind.

Oksana and Patrick live with a host family in Horsforth. Credit: Tony Johnson

Oksana and Patrick live with a host family, Kavitha and Dave Kirby and their four children. and have been delighted by the support they have been shown in their new surroundings.

"For me, it's a really unusual experience to have such a community, such kind, sympathetic people around me," Oksana said. "My host family are amazing, they help me with all issues.

"When I needed to be at my appointment to get my biometrics, one of the neighbours here in Horsforth picked me up. Another one invited me to lunch, she drove me to Otley and showed me the picturesque views."

Before they had even arrived in England, the Horsforth community rallied to provide them with furniture.

England is not completely umfamiliar territory for Oksana, who worked in London as a waitress for a brief period in the mid-noughties. It was during this period of her life that her son Patrick was born.

"[England is] fantastic," she said. "One word, brilliant. Another, fabulous. I like England, I like Great Britain with all my heart.

"My son was born in London in 2005. England are very supportive to us, to Ukrainian people. The government, British citizens, I think they support us in all possible and impossible ways."

A teacher in her native Ukraine, Oksana has started working at The Brownlee Arms in Horsforth and her move into the hospitality industry has been made easier by 'very supportive' staff.

"Now, I'm working at The Brownlee Arms and the owner, I haven't met a person as kind as she is before," she explained. "The staff at The Brownlee Arms are very supportive, it's not my profession to work in the hospitality area, I'm a teacher. But they try to help me and support me and it's very nice to be here."

Oksana and Patrick lived in Vinnytsia, a city on the Southern Bug River in west-central Ukraine.

Patrick now attends Horsforth School and he has also adapted well to life in England.

"He goes to Horsforth School and he likes the school very much," Oksana said. "They teach him very kindly and offer a lot of support. He likes all the teachers, he likes the students, everything is good with him."

He is also receiving English lessons from a neighbour which are being provided for free.

Although they have managed to find refuge in Leeds, Oksana still has friends and family in Ukraine and finds discussing the conflict difficult.