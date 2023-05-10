Adam Bricklebank will open Bricklebank’s Cafe and Bar in Chapel Allerton this summer, after taking over the lease of the former Mad Greek restaurant in Stainbeck Lane. Adam already has years of experience in the hospitality industry under his belt, getting his first job as a pot wash when he was just 14.

He always had his sights set on owning his own restaurant – and is now working on transforming the unit into a new cafe and bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Adam told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I feel overwhelmed - and really proud. Your dreams don’t usually come true when you’re so young and there are so many people who tell you you’re too young or too inexperienced. But as long as you’ve got the right mindset, you can absolutely do it.”

Bricklebank’s Cafe and Bar will serve English breakfast classics including eggs royale, eggs benedict and harissa smashed avocado and toast, as well as brunch and lunch including caesar salads and coronation chicken wraps.

Adam said: "Customers can expect a brilliant atmosphere from the moment they walk in, it will be nice and rustic with an industrial feel, serving the finest well-known foods. The place will really shine in the evening.

“We’ll be doing cheese boards, meat boards, and themed boards such as Mexican, paired with wines and cocktails. So there’s a big variety of things to look forward to.”

Adam, who grew up in Cookridge, got his first job at White’s Cafe Bar in Headingley when he was 14, after walking into the cafe and asking for a job. Within two years, he was manning the kitchen on his own when there were staff shortages.

“That’s where all my ambition started,” Adam added. “I was always looking at ways to get out there, grab some experience and earn some money for myself.”

When the cafe’s owner Alison White founded The Cat’s Pyjamas in the suburb, Adam went with her – and he worked his way up to junior operations manager of all its sites before he turned 19. After a stint working with Jet2, he rejoined the business in 2020 when it was bought back from administration – working most recently as the general manager of the Chapel Allerton restaurant.

He fell in love with the suburb and when the Mad Greek unit became available earlier this year, he decided it was the right time to follow his dreams.

Adam added: “As soon as I started managing my own restaurant, I knew for certain that it was what I wanted to do. Then this site came up in Chapel Allerton and I just knew I had to go for it.