It was a record-breaking year for entries, with more than 200 businesses applying to be recognised for their contribution to the Leeds food and drink scene.

Now in their 15th year, the prestigious awards were set up in 2008 to shout about the sector and the fabulous people behind it. Industry experts had the unenviable task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each of the 16 categories.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at New Dock Hall on March 18 and tickets are now available on the Oliver Awards website. This year, there will be a new Judges' Choice award which will be announced on the night, and will replace Overall Restaurant.

Here we reveal the 2024 shortlist. Finalists in each category are listed in alphabetical order.

1 . Best Cafe or Deli Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Cafe Deli Margaux; Muddy Boots Cafe & Bistro; Pudding Lab; The Cheesy Living Co; The Empire Cafe Photo: National World/Google Photo Sales

2 . Newcomer of the Year Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Craig Rogan at The Collective; Fearns - Leeds Dock; TADA; The Empire Cafe; Three's A Crowd Leeds Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Best Bar Bar Fibre; Electric Shuffle Leeds; Farrands; Green Room; Pinnacle Beer & Gin House; The Bar at Dakota Leeds Photo: National World/Google Photo Sales

4 . Best Family Friendly Dastaan Leeds; Deliziosa; La Cantina44; Salute @ The White Swan; Singh's Restaurant; The Thornhill Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . Best Takeaway Farsley Fire and Smoke; Hooyah Burgers; Mermaid Fish and Chips; Poco Sicilian Street Food; Portside Fish and Chips; Singh’s Leeds Photo: National World/Google Photo Sales