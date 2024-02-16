Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Oliver Awards finalists 2024: Every Leeds restaurant, bar and pub shortlisted by the Yorkshire Evening Post

The finalists of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2024 have been announced.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT

It was a record-breaking year for entries, with more than 200 businesses applying to be recognised for their contribution to the Leeds food and drink scene.

Now in their 15th year, the prestigious awards were set up in 2008 to shout about the sector and the fabulous people behind it. Industry experts had the unenviable task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each of the 16 categories.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at New Dock Hall on March 18 and tickets are now available on the Oliver Awards website. This year, there will be a new Judges' Choice award which will be announced on the night, and will replace Overall Restaurant.

Here we reveal the 2024 shortlist. Finalists in each category are listed in alphabetical order.

Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Cafe Deli Margaux; Muddy Boots Cafe & Bistro; Pudding Lab; The Cheesy Living Co; The Empire Cafe

1. Best Cafe or Deli

Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Cafe Deli Margaux; Muddy Boots Cafe & Bistro; Pudding Lab; The Cheesy Living Co; The Empire Cafe Photo: National World/Google

Photo Sales
Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Craig Rogan at The Collective; Fearns - Leeds Dock; TADA; The Empire Cafe; Three's A Crowd Leeds

2. Newcomer of the Year

Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar; Craig Rogan at The Collective; Fearns - Leeds Dock; TADA; The Empire Cafe; Three's A Crowd Leeds Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Bar Fibre; Electric Shuffle Leeds; Farrands; Green Room; Pinnacle Beer & Gin House; The Bar at Dakota Leeds

3. Best Bar

Bar Fibre; Electric Shuffle Leeds; Farrands; Green Room; Pinnacle Beer & Gin House; The Bar at Dakota Leeds Photo: National World/Google

Photo Sales
Dastaan Leeds; Deliziosa; La Cantina44; Salute @ The White Swan; Singh's Restaurant; The Thornhill

4. Best Family Friendly

Dastaan Leeds; Deliziosa; La Cantina44; Salute @ The White Swan; Singh's Restaurant; The Thornhill Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Farsley Fire and Smoke; Hooyah Burgers; Mermaid Fish and Chips; Poco Sicilian Street Food; Portside Fish and Chips; Singh’s Leeds

5. Best Takeaway

Farsley Fire and Smoke; Hooyah Burgers; Mermaid Fish and Chips; Poco Sicilian Street Food; Portside Fish and Chips; Singh’s Leeds Photo: National World/Google

Photo Sales
Call Lane Social; Fearns - Leeds Dock; Gaucho; Kino; Northern Monk; Sky Lounge - DoubleTree by Hilton

6. Sustainability Award (sponsored by ReFood UK)

Call Lane Social; Fearns - Leeds Dock; Gaucho; Kino; Northern Monk; Sky Lounge - DoubleTree by Hilton Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRestaurantYorkshire Evening PostFoodBarsPubsCafe