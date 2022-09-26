Over the last 13 days, a new centre for the charity has been built from the ground up in Seacroft and will provide new offices, a crèche, activity spaces, a music and media studio, counselling rooms and a garden area.

Assistance with the build was provided by BBC Radio 2 presenters Zoe Ball, Jo Whiley, Sara Cox, DJ Spoony, Trevor Nelson, Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, as well as tradespeople from across Leeds who rallied to help.

The facility has been built with the aim of enabling Getaway Girls to provide more opportunities for young women and girls in the city, as well as guidance and support.

The DIY SOS team were on BBC Radio 2 this morning (26 September) as they completed the build and the Getaway Girls choir performed live to mark the occasion.

Nick Knowles, presenter of BBC One show DIY SOS, said: “It continues to surprise me how local communities come out and support our DIY SOS builds.

"The community in Leeds has really come together to support this year's Big Build for BBC Children in Need. Everyone has put so much hard work into it and has given up their own time to achieve this brilliant new location for Getaway Girls.

"I know the building will be put to good use and provide an environment where young women and girls can build a better, more positive future for themselves.”

Flavia Docherty, the director of Getaway Girls, said: “We are thrilled with what the DIY SOS team, Radio 2 and people from the local community have achieved for us, it’s truly amazing.

"This new space will help us to reach more young women and girls in the area and provide them with guidance and new experiences to build a better future.