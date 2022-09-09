BBC Radio 2 Live: Pop festival cancelled following death of Queen Elizabeth II
A Leeds pop festival featuring Robbie Williams, Tears For Fears and Simple Minds has been cancelled.
BBC Radio 2 Live had been set to go ahead on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September on the grounds of Temple Newsam.
But, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II this week, her funeral is expected to be some time close to the date of the festival.
A spokesman for BBC Radio 2 said: “Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds will now not take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September.
“Ticket holders will be issued with refunds via the ticketing provider.”
The YEP had already received numerous complaints from attendees earlier this week, who say attendees should be allowed to bring their own chairs, as the event is likely to attract an older audience.
The BBC had responded by saying the terms had been changed due to safety concerns.
Anyone wishing to get a refund can do so by visiting this webpage.