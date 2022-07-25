Presenter Nick Knowles will join local volunteers to build a new home for the Leeds charity Getaway Girls this September, as part of a partnership with BBC Children in Need.

It will coincide with Radio 2 Live in Leeds, a two-day live music event taking place at Temple Newsam Park on Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18.

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles appears as a guest on Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show to announce plans for a very special build in Leeds this September. Picture: Mark Allan/BBC

The project was announced on this morning’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show and marks the first time that the programme and radio station have teamed up.

Radio 2 presenters will also be joining the DIY SOS team to help with the build.

Nick said: “We have another huge build ahead of us in Leeds, which will make a real difference to the lives of girls and young women who are supported by Getaway Girls.

“If you have a trade, a skill, can spare some time to graft or can help us with materials then get in touch. It’ll be a blast.”

Getaway Girls offers help to women and girls in the city who are facing a range of issues including domestic violence and sexual abuse, along with providing support to newly arrived refugees.

The charity has been in operation for 35 years and began receiving support from BBC Children in Need in 2010.

Its new building is intended to act as a safe space for those who the charity supports, including facilities such as a crèche, counselling rooms, activity spaces, and a garden.

Situated in Seacroft, it will be built from the ground up in only nine days.

Charity director Flavia Docherty said: "We are thrilled to have been given this amazing opportunity and couldn't be more excited for the future of the charity. The new space will provide the chance for us to support even more girls from across the city, and make a positive difference in their lives.

"We are so grateful to the whole DIY SOS team, Radio 2 and their presenters and, of course, BBC Children in Need for supporting us for 12 years - without their funding we wouldn't have been able to continue our work for this long and have the impact that we have done for girls and young women in Leeds over the years.

"We can't wait to see the new space and we're really looking forward to being able to grow even further and welcome more girls from across Leeds."

As they get ready for the build, the DIY SOS team are appealing for tradespeople such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, plasterers and decorators to volunteer.

They are also seeking company donations from local businesses who want to support the project.

A Trades Day will be held in the city on Tuesday August 16. Those who are interested in volunteering or making donations should email [email protected] beforehand to arrange a meeting with the team.

The build will take place between Tuesday September 13 and Thursday September 22.