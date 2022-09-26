The Iveridge Spa Garden, located just off the M62, focuses on promoting better and physical and mental health and insists it steers clear of the ‘spa day and prosecco’ experience offered elsewhere.

It makes use of practices such as yoga, meditation and massage therapy, and has an outdoor therapy spa pool flanked by a meditation fire circle, Himalayan salt sauna, aromatherapy steam room, ice barrel experience and relaxation lounge.

Iveridge Health Club director Richard Hill said: “I was speaking to a lot of our gym members who all seemed to be struggling with the same thing, increased stress and feeling as though they were struggling to juggle everything in their lives.

“I knew that we could help these people learn how to truly unwind and teach them how to maintain a strong, positive mindset.

"So, I set out to create a beautiful and tranquil space for them to, not only relax in, but to visit to learn how to slow down and prioritise mental wellbeing in their day-to-day life.”

There are a range of holistic experiences on offer, including hot stone therapy, and there are garden rooms holding up to four people situated around the pool for those looking for more privacy.

Some of the garden rooms have hot tubs and each of the rooms will be assigned a massage therapist and be served a ‘superfood lunch’.