DIY SOS on hunt for tradespeople in Leeds ahead of build for local charity

BBC One series DIY SOS is coming to Leeds and the team need the help of local tradespeople.

By Tom Coates
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 4:30 pm

They will taking on a build in the city to create a new home for local charity Getaway Girls, which is funded by Children in Need.

Read More

Read More
Leeds golfer aims to play 493 holes in seven days for charity

A trades day will be held on Tuesday and people have been invited to attend with a view to registering for the challenge.

The DIY SOS team, led by Nick Knowles, will be heading to Leeds. Image: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Most Popular

Getaway Girls is a charity dedicated to the empowerment of girls and young women and has been in operation since 1987.

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles said: “We have another huge build ahead of us in Leeds, which will make a real difference to the lives of girls and young women who are supported by Getaway Girls.

"If you have a trade, a skill, can spare some time to graft or can help us with materials then get in touch. It’ll be a blast.”

Flavia Docherty, director of Getaway Girls, added: "We are thrilled to have been given this amazing opportunity and couldn't be more excited for the future of the charity.

Also in news: Nick Knowles pays heartbreaking tribute to DIY SOS star Oliver Hudson following his death

"The new space will provide the chance for us to support even more girls from across the city, and make a positive difference in their lives.”

The build is set to be taken on between 13 and 22 September and is being done in partnership with Radio 2 Live, a festival scheduled to take place at Temple Newsam next month.

Anyone interested in attending the trades day needs to send an email to [email protected] as soon as possible and provide information on their trade, availability and contact details.

BBC OneLeedsNick Knowles