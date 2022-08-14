DIY SOS on hunt for tradespeople in Leeds ahead of build for local charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will taking on a build in the city to create a new home for local charity Getaway Girls, which is funded by Children in Need.

A trades day will be held on Tuesday and people have been invited to attend with a view to registering for the challenge.

The DIY SOS team, led by Nick Knowles, will be heading to Leeds. Image: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Getaway Girls is a charity dedicated to the empowerment of girls and young women and has been in operation since 1987.

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles said: “We have another huge build ahead of us in Leeds, which will make a real difference to the lives of girls and young women who are supported by Getaway Girls.

"If you have a trade, a skill, can spare some time to graft or can help us with materials then get in touch. It’ll be a blast.”

Flavia Docherty, director of Getaway Girls, added: "We are thrilled to have been given this amazing opportunity and couldn't be more excited for the future of the charity.

"The new space will provide the chance for us to support even more girls from across the city, and make a positive difference in their lives.”

The build is set to be taken on between 13 and 22 September and is being done in partnership with Radio 2 Live, a festival scheduled to take place at Temple Newsam next month.