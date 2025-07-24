The cobbles at an historic estate in Leeds have been filed down to a smooth path as part of the first phase of a new accessible walking, wheeling and cycling route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK charity Sustrans and Leeds City Council worked together as a part of a £1.1 million National Highways’ Designated Funds programme to re-lay and file down the cobbles at the Temple Newsam estate.

The team also reinstated a section of historic carriageway to create the walking, wheeling and cycling route through the estate. Over 100 years ago visitors would have used this carriageway to pass through the spectacular East Avenue on their approach to the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Helen Hayden cut the ribbon on the new path, which starts outside Temple Newsam House on the outskirts of Leeds, runs through estate, and connects with National Cycle Network Route 66.

UK charity Sustrans and Leeds City Council worked together to re-lay and file down the cobbles at the Temple Newsam estate. | Chris Foster/Sustrans

“We are really pleased to have played a part in creating a new National Cycle Network route, by better connecting our communities to one of our city's most celebrated attractions,” Coun Hayden said.

“Providing better active and sustainable travel choices between our communities will encourage more people to walk, cycle and wheel and is a great way to improve health and wellbeing, particularly when it connects you to beautiful and historic places such as the Temple Newsam Estate.”

Working alongside the heritage team at Temple Newsam Estate, Sustrans worked to re-lay and file the cobbles. This has maintained the historic character of the cobbled track, while making it a smooth surface for wheelchairs and buggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the work there's now a safer road crossing at the southern entrance to the estate, with a new signalised crossing at Pontefract Lane, installed by Leeds City Council's Highways team. There is also better directional signage throughout to help different users.

At the launch event people tried out the new path, using wheelchairs and adapted cycles. There was also a chance to make a pedal-powered smoothie and decorate your bike.

Sarah Bradbury-Ewen, Network Development Manager at Sustrans said: “The new accessible cobbled path at Temple Newsam Estate is part of our wider ambition to create a new active travel route in east Leeds for people walking, using a mobility aid or cycling between Temple Newsam and Rothwell.

“The cobbled path was identified as a major barrier for many disabled people and families with buggies. We worked closely with Temple Newsam Estate to ensure that we maintained the character of the cobbles, while creating a smooth path for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new route is laid over a former carriageway through the field. It helps to reduce congestion outside the house, and gives more space for different users to walk, wheel or cycle through the grounds.”

The new route runs from Temple Newsam House to Pontefract Lane to the south and connects to National Cycle Route 66 in the north. Sustrans aims to secure future funding to extend the route over the Aire and Calder Navigation and the River Aire, and into Rothwell.

Being able to cross the River Aire in the future, would also enable people to connect with National Cycle Network Route 67 along the canal.

Sustrans is the custodian of the National Cycle Network, which includes over 12,500 miles of walking, wheeling and cycling paths, around a third of which are traffic-free.