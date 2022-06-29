Channel 4 offering fully paid content creation opportunities for young people in Leeds

They have launched the next round of their Content Creatives initiative, which is a training and work scheme designed for people between the ages of 18 and 24 with a passion for creating content.

The fully-paid scheme lasts for 14 weeks and involves bespoke training in production techniques, storytelling and pitching, as well as teamwork and communication.

The fully-paid scheme lasts for 14 weeks. Credit: Simon Hulme

An eight-week work placement follows the scheme and will be with either Channel 4's digital content studio 4Studio or one of Channel 4's creative partners in Leeds or Manchester.

Sinéad Rocks, Channel 4’s managing director of nations and regions, said: “We know our Content Creative initiative can change people’s lives and we’re really thrilled to extend the programme to Manchester and offer more opportunities than ever before.

“Working with partners in Leeds and Manchester means that more young people with a passion for creativity can take that first, important step into a career that they might not even had realised existed on their doorstep."

Channel 4 are particularly keen for young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds to apply.

Several creative organisations have signed up to the scheme to offer work placements, including Consume Comms, Social, Dubit, Jaywing and Leeds 2023.

Karl Stones, executive creative director at Leeds-based Jaywing said: “Creative industries like ours in the north are crying out for a fresh impetus of home-grown talent. But the irony is, most young people on our doorstep don't know we exist and what we really do.

“We’re fiercely passionate about finding the next generation of writers, editors, designers, storytellers and makers - and we know how hard it can be get a foot through the door. So it's important we seize opportunities to address this wherever possible.

"This opportunity alongside Channel 4 to unearth diverse young talent with a passion for creativity enables us to help shine a light on them.”

More companies are expected to join the scheme as several are currently in negotiations about signing up.

The Content Creatives initiative has already offered training and work placements to 18 young people, one of which is 20-year-old Rosie from Sheffield.

She is currently part of the scheme in Leeds and said: "Prior to Content Creatives, I had little knowledge and awareness of the creative industry and no idea on where to start getting experience.

“The training has educated me about the broad range of roles within the industry as well as how to have confidence in my skills. Currently, I’m on a placement at a design company and couldn’t be more thankful to have been given the opportunity.”

Applications are now open and need to be submitted by 4 July. The scheme is open to people aged between 18 and 24 who can work in Leeds or Manchester.