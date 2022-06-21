NHS Trust in Leeds launches virtual careers fair for new mental health jobs across West Yorkshire

Leeds & Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust and the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust have announced they will be jointly delivering a virtual careers fair later this month.

The event is being supported by the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership and a wide range of external partners who work in the field of mental health, learning disabilities and autism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Trusts in West Yorkshire are recruiting people to a range of new roles in Mental Health, Learning Disability and Autism as they launch a virtual jobs fair. Pic: Google

The free online event will be delivered on June 30, 2022 from 11am – 7pm.

Job seekers and volunteer applicants can register on the West Yorkshire Mental Health NHS Collaborative Recruitment Day website at vfairs.

The event will provide people looking for jobs and volunteering roles with an "exciting opportunity to find out about the wide range of jobs on offer" and hear directly from Trust staff about what it is like to work in mental health, autism and learning disability roles.

Job seekers will be able to apply on the day for jobs and volunteering roles.

People can attend the event conveniently from any location as it will be accessible through mobile devices.

There will be a range of current open positions available through the virtual career fair, including both clinical and non-clinical roles, at a range of salary levels.

The event programme also includes seminars, aimed at the graduate and college leavers audience.

Interested candidates, or those who know of potential candidates are also invited to register for the event and refer other professionals within this space.

Rob Webster, CEO-Designate, West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership commented: “I am pleased we are supporting this event and encouraging people to work in three fantastic local organisations.

"We recognise that in the post Covid-19 pandemic climate, people are looking for opportunities to change and progress their careers and the NHS offers a multitude of roles and opportunities. West Yorkshire is also a vibrant and diverse area to live and work. Whether starting your career or seeking to lead in our system, there is something for everyone.

Greg Moores, Chief People Officer, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust added: "This event is a fantastic opportunity for us to reach and recruit people who would like to work in the interesting and rewarding field of mental health, autism and learning disabilities.

"As people continue to work remotely, the virtual fair is a convenient way for job seekers to find out more about available roles.”

Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs said: "We are very happy to supply the technology that will help drive meaningful work that supports the community in West Yorkshire.

"We look forward to seeing all the wonderful outcomes that this event produces.