"Moment of history": Channel 4 News to broadcast live from Leeds for the first time tonight

Since 2018, Channel 4 has moved 400 roles out of London and based them in cities such as Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

In the past decade Channel 4 has invested over £1.5 billion in content produced outside London – £250m in 2021 alone, fifty per cent of its total budget for programming.

Channel 4 News will be broadcast from Leeds today for the first time cc @cathynewman

Tonight at 7pm, the news will be broadcast from Leeds for the first time.

Presenter Cathy Newman said the news from "Leeds to Lviv" will be covered in the broadcast.

She tweeted: "A moment of @Channel4News history: I’m live in our new Leeds home tonight.

"Tune in at 7 - from Leeds to Lviv we’ve got it covered."

The organisation moved its HQ to Leeds in 2020 and now has hundreds of members of staff working from the former Majestic building near Leeds Station.

Steph's Packed Lunch is also broadcast from Leeds Docks on a daily basis.

The organisation has pledged to have 50 per cent of its commissioning spend outside of the capital by 2023.