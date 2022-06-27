Other exciting opportunities include a sales consultant at Hays Travel.
Here are the seven newly available roles.
Pizza Hut - Waiter/waitress
Whether you’re on the kitchen team or front of house with guests, Pizza Hut team members 'won’t rest' until they’ve raised a smile from every face at a table.
Suitable for applicants who have prior hospitality experience or for those looking for a first job.
Benefits include family-friendly flexible working.
Hays Travel - Foreign Exchange Sales Consultant
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the profitability of the foreign exchange bureau.
Candidates will be expected to maximise individual and team sales of foreign exchange as well as providing exceptional customer service.
Social media use to promote offers, generate customer engagement and sales leads will also be expected.
Optical Express - Assistant Manager
Optical Express is focused on delivering exceptional patient care, outstanding clinical outcomes and continued investment in our people and technology.
As Assistant Manager, you will be customer facing and you will work closely with the Clinic Manager to help drive the success of the clinic.
Candidates will also be responsible for the daily operational efficiency of the clinic; a key part of the role will be developing the team to deliver on service and sales.
Superdry - Brand Lead
Candidates are expected to be passionate about using local knowledge and sales expertise to consistently go above and beyond to deliver the best Superdry experience.
You should also be able to confidently make decisions about what’s best for customers, including taking ownership for handling customer issues in store.
As well as supporting and motivating teammates to deliver amazing levels of service.
OhSoYum - Team Member
Joining as a Kitchen Team Member will give candidates the opportunity to develop important skills.
You will be expected to develop an understanding of customer needs and use this knowledge to improve the business.
Candidates must be able to work mornings, evening's and weekends.
Prezzo - Chef
Prezzo are currently recruiting for a Chef with a passion for great food and great service.
As a Chef you will produce exceptional food to ‘wow’ our customers, you’ll work closely with the Head Chef and Sous Chef to ensure the highest level of standards are reached.
Candidates are required to have experience as a Chef in a similarly fast-paced environment.
Clintons - Team Member
As a team member your role will be key in helping the business to achieve sales targets whilst delivering outstanding customer service.
The team will spend their time on the shop floor so an enjoyment of interacting with customers and natural selling skills are crucial to the role.
Candidates are expected to have a passion for customer service and previous retail experience.