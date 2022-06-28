Playhive: Major new family attraction to open in Leeds

Playhive is a £3.5 million all-weather attraction with a capacity for 2,000 visitors.

It’s the latest creation from Wetherby’s Stockeld Park and is due to will open to the public from Saturday, July 23.

It boasts four unique play zones for children to explore.

The larger-than-life wooden structures are separated into Space, Aeronautical, Subaquatic and Jungle play zones – each with distinct and creative play structures.

It also features a 33-foot tower in the centre of the dome connecting each of the four play zones via bridges, whilst also serving as a play structure

of its own with gigantic slides and a toddler zone. The donut-shaped building comes equipped with a football pitch length width of play equipment and has a pizzeria for families to enjoy after a day of play.

The project will create 50 new jobs at the park adding an extra boost to the local economy.

The attraction is the brainchild of Stockeld Park owners Peter and Susie Grant who wanted to create an all-weather space to bring people of all ages together.

Peter Grant, Stockeld Park and Playhive founder, said: “Susie and I are so excited to finally see the Playhive come to life – a passion project of ours for years, it’s great to see the final result come together exactly as we envisioned.

"We wanted to move away from the traditional soft play scene whilst also encouraging play and imagination in the kids that attend Stockeld Park each year. One of the most incredible parts of the Playhive is that it allows for all occasion play – ideal for those rainy Yorkshire days!”

Tickets to the Adventure Park and Playhive cost £19.50 and are on sale now.

For more details visit: booking.stockeldpark.co.uk/activities .