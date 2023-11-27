The first images and details of plans for the iconic Tetley building in Leeds have been shared.

Vastinct UK, the developer behind the plans for the 92-year-old building, has shared proposals that include the retention of the art deco façade and opening up the basement and ground floor for new food, drink and event spaces alongside 1,212 m2 (over 13,000 sq ft) of office space.

The proposals are part of Aire Park, the 24-acre mixed-use district on Leeds’ South Bank.

It was announced in September that the art gallery would close permanently next month.

The developers said they want to ensure the Tetley building 'remains at the heart of both Aire Park and Leeds’ South Bank for another 100 years'. Photo: Vastinct UK

The new images and plans are being shown at The Tetley and are available online. They also include roof terraces, a new cellar bar and restaurant, and the retention of many historic features, including the war memorial and Tetley Boardroom.

The fully revitalised Tetley Building, which Vastint UK acquired from Carlsberg in 2022, will be the focal point for the Aire Park district, which includes a new 3.5-hectare city centre green park, up to 1,400 news homes and 85,000m2 of office space.

Vastint UK is welcoming comments from the public until late December with a planning application expected early in 2024. The proposed plans include:

The basement level being transformed into a bar and restaurant area and opened up to the public for the first time in the building’s history

The ground floor to feature a new food hall as well as new amenities including Changing Places facilities

The first-floor plans show an event space and business lounge

Office space will appear on the second and third floors of the building

An extension will be added to the eastern façade of the building, which has traditionally always been connected to other buildings within the brewery complex

The renovation of the Tetley building are part of the plans for the Aire Park district, which is set to be completed in 2032. Photo: Vastinct UK

Simon Schofield, Head of Development North at Vastint UK, said: “The Tetley is an iconic building within Leeds and we’re excited to finally reveal our plans for its future. As custodians of this important piece of the city’s history, we have been working hard with our architects Supervene and Enjoy Design, Leeds City Council and others to look not just at how we preserve this beautiful building but continue its evolution and ensure it remains at the heart of both Aire Park and Leeds’ South Bank for another 100 years.

“Our plans aim to create a variety of spaces within the building including public amenities such as a Changing Places facility, food and drink opportunities and event spaces, whilst continuing the building’s history of being a place of business, with new office space.

“Everyone is excited to work on this project not only because of what it brings to Aire Park, but also because of the important role this building has and will continue to play in the story of Leeds. We’d like to think that Joshua Tetley would be impressed by what has become of the site he purchased for £402 in 1822.”

Michael Westlake, director at Supervene Architects added: “To be given the chance to work on a building which holds such an important place within a city’s cultural history and be able to shape its next chapter is exciting. We believe these plans will not only breathe new life into the building and open aspects which have never been open to the public before but will also ensure the building can continue to act as a beacon to attract both locals and visitors to the area and the wider Aire Park.”

The developer’s proposals for the 92-year-old building include the retention of the art deco façade and opening up the basement and ground floor for new food, drink and event spaces. Photo: Vastinct UK

To find out more information about Vastint UK’s plans for The Tetley and to have your say on the current proposals visit their website or contact the team directly via email to planningnorthe[email protected]. The deadline for comments is 22nd December 2023.