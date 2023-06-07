The Aire Park public consultation comes ahead of the first detailed residential planning submission on what is described as the “largest new city centre green space in the UK” made up of public areas stretching eight acres alongside Meadow Lane and developed by Vastint UK.

Aire Park is set to become a new residential and mixed-use area in Leeds, and will start off with 651 new homes across three buildings along with offices, shops, a hotel, and a new city park set to be the largest new green park in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outline work for the first half of the development was granted in 2018, and the next step is to let the public have their say on the detailed building designs and offer feedback on the proposed residential layout. During the session, taking place on Tuesday June 13 from 4pm to 7pm at The Tetley, plans for the first two multi-storey car parks on the site will also be shared.

Those attending the drop-in event will also be able to speak to members of the planning team and representatives from architects and Stantec, who are supporting the developer on the Aire Park scheme.

Simon Schofield, Head of Development at Vastint UK, said: “We’re excited to be progressing with the next phase of Aire Park following the successful delivery of our first office buildings and the start on site of our third. As a long-term investor into Leeds, we believe it’s important that we engage in a conversation with our neighbours about the future direction of the development.

“The submission of planning for the first residential buildings on the site is another major milestone, and we welcome any feedback on our plans as we look to create a new district for residents and workers to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Bank development is expected to be fully complete in 2032, and will comprise 1,400 homes and over one million square feet of mixed-use office, retail, leisure and commercial space.

Talking about the development in October 2022, Mr Schofield said: "The people of Leeds have been waiting patiently and with excitement for Aire Park to arrive, and we’re equally as excited to start opening the first phase to the public [in 2023].

CGI of the new Aire Park, set to house 1,400 new homes along with offices, shops and the UK's biggest new green park.