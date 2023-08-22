Developers behind Leeds new mixed-use district Aire Park have submitted plans for the first homes within its scheme at Leeds South Bank.

The plans, which have been submitted to Leeds City Council by developer Vastint UK, will see the construction of seven buildings on the corner of Crown Point Road and Bowman lane, providing 421 new studio, one, two and three-bedroom built-to-rent homes.

The buildings, designed by Cartwright Pickard, look to balance modern design whilst also appealing to the industrial heritage of the area.

Aire Park will consist of residential and commercial buildings all located inside one of the largest city parks in the UK. Picture by Vastint UK

Currently known only as Plots R2 and R3, the new Aire Park apartments will, according to developers, be surrounded by “high quality” landscaping, including woodland courtyards, designed to “provide a welcoming space for residents and visitors”.

They said the unique landscaping will create “a natural transition” between the residential community and the new city park, which will become one of the largest new city parks in the UK.

Simon Schofield, Head of Development at Vastint UK, said: “Following the delivery of our first commercial and mixed-use buildings, this is the next major milestone in the future of Aire Park and we’re excited to be a step closer to our goal of creating a new and diverse community on Leeds’ south bank.

“These new homes will be the first of over 1,400 once Aire Park is complete, and will sympathetically balance modern urban design with accessible public spaces.

The residential area will see 421 apartments across seven buildings. Picture by Vastint UK

“As progress continues, we’re looking forward to seeing the Aire Park community grow and are keen to help it evolve and develop its own unique identity and place within the city.”

Luke Petty, Project Director at Cartwright Pickard, said: “R2 and R3 is a place where the city’s past meets the present.

“These low energy homes have been integrated into the park landscape, combining the foundation for climate resilience with homes that complement the diverse ways in which we live today and for generations to come.”

The residential planning comes after the structural completion of the area’s first 200,000 square feet office space and 20,000 square feet of retail space in February this year.

Vastint UK has also submitted proposals for a multi-storey car park serving the commercial development.