Crowds packed into the park at Temple Newsam for the annual one-day music festival, which took place yesterday (Saturday, May 24).
For the first time, this year’s Live at Leeds In The Park featured two main stages, North and South, as headliners Bloc Party were joined by Welsh rock royalty Manic Street Preachers and local heroes Yard Act.
Elsewhere, the DIY Big Top tent hosted a headline set from Scottish indie-rock foursome The Snuts along with performances from immersive instrumentalists Public Service Broadcasting.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are some of the best pictures from across the day...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.