Live at Leeds in the Park 2025: 33 rocking pictures as thousands turn out for Temple Newsam music festival

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 10:33 BST

Thousands of music lovers turned out for Live at Leeds in the Park 2025.

Crowds packed into the park at Temple Newsam for the annual one-day music festival, which took place yesterday (Saturday, May 24).

For the first time, this year’s Live at Leeds In The Park featured two main stages, North and South, as headliners Bloc Party were joined by Welsh rock royalty Manic Street Preachers and local heroes Yard Act.

Elsewhere, the DIY Big Top tent hosted a headline set from Scottish indie-rock foursome The Snuts along with performances from immersive instrumentalists Public Service Broadcasting.

Here are some of the best pictures from across the day...

Thousands turned out for the one-day festival.

1. Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam

Thousands turned out for the one-day festival. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Deadletter on stage.

2. Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam

Deadletter on stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

The crowd rocked into the night for Live at Leeds 2025.

3. Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam

The crowd rocked into the night for Live at Leeds 2025. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Drinks all round for Live at Leeds in the Park 2025.

4. Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam

Drinks all round for Live at Leeds in the Park 2025. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Getdown Services on stage.

5. Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam

Getdown Services on stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Public Service Broadcasting on stage.

6. Live at Leeds in the Park at Temple Newsam

Public Service Broadcasting on stage. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

