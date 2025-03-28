Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Live At Leeds In The Park has announced the stage splits for the upcoming fourth edition of the popular all-day festival along with revealing a new two main stage model.

The one-day Temple Newsam event will be held on Sunday, May 24, and will be headlined by Bloc Party, who will be performing their landmark 2005 album ‘Silent Alarm’ in full.

For the first time, this year’s Live at Leeds In The Park will feature two main stages, North and South, as the London-formed headliners play alongside Welsh rock royalty Manic Street Preachers, local heroes Yard Act, Liverpool’s Jamie Webster, 2000s pop sensation Natasha Bedingfield and many more, with the festival promising fans no direct clashes across the main stages all day.

Elsewhere across, the DIY Big Top tent will host a headline set from Scottish indie-rock foursome The Snuts along with performances from immersive instrumentalists Public Service Broadcasting, Australian psych-rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and more.

Meanwhile, the Dork Stage is set to welcome appearances from an impressive range of fast-rising artists including Arthur Hill, Chloe Slater, Brogeal, Sunday (1994), while the likes of James Marriott, Kingfishr and Los Bitchos will take to The Cockpit stage.

As well as delivering arguably their most ambitious programme of live music to date, this year’s event will feature an action-packed schedule of comedy and entertainment.

A host of comedians including Maisie Adam, Angelos Epithemiou and Edinburgh Festival Best Newcomer 2024 Frankie Monroe will be headed to the festival’s brand new Comedy Tent, while new on-site pub The Two Legs will host EastEnders’ Shaun WIlliamson’s ‘Barrioke’ karaoke party, DIY musical bingo, Dave Masterman’s club night ‘All My Friends’ and much more.

Held on the grounds of the historic Temple Newsam estate at the beginning of festival season, the multi-stage event promises to deliver a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere while perfectly striking the balance between variety and value, appealing to a wide range of festival-goers by offering a full green fields festival experience in just one day.

The final batch of tickets are still available at £71.50, while tickets for under 14s are priced at £33 and Under 5s are granted free entry. Visit the website for more information.