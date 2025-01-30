Live at Leeds in the Park: Manic Street Preachers and more big names added to Temple Newsam festival
Indie rockers The Snuts, Public Service Broadcasting, hard life (formerly known as easy life), Sports Team and local favourites The Pigeon Detectives are among the other names to be added to the festival at Temple Newsam Park, which is set to be held on Saturday, May 24.
They join the previously announced festival headliners Bloc Party (performing ‘Silent Alarm’ in full and greatest hits), in addition to a curated selection of new and established acts that includes Yard Act, Sigrid, Jamie Webster, Natasha Bedingfield, The Amazons and more.
Leading the latest announcement are beloved act Manic Street Preachers, who will be appearing following the release of their latest album, ‘Critical Thinking’ in February.
With a career spanning over 30 years and a sprawling back-catalogue to their name, the band bring with them an army of hits and a reputation for show stopping live performances.
Joining them are industrious Scottish indie-rock quartet The Snuts, while Public Service Broadcasting will appear at Temple Newsam Park with their spectacular immersive live show in tow.
Elsewhere across the line-up, Leicester’s hard life return to Leeds for the first time since under their new moniker, joining local Leeds indie group The Pigeon Detectives, explosive alternative-rock six-piece Sports Team, fast-rising Irish folk-pop trio Kingfishr, Gloucestershire indie-pop songwriter Katy J Pearson, and London-based quartet Los Bitchos.
Other names joining them on the bill are Fickle Friends, Do Nothing, Corella, Deadletter, Gurriers, Brògeal, Aziya, L’Objectif and Esme Emerson.
Broadening the festival’s offer beyond live music, Dave Masterman (AKA “Producer Dave” of Elis James and John Robins’ BBC 5 Live show) will bring his acclaimed sold out club night ‘All My Friends’ to the park, promising wall-to-wall indie bangers and special guest DJ sets.
He joins a previously announced line-up of comedy and entertainment including Maisie Adam, Angelos Epithemiou and Frankie Monroe, while EastEnders’ Shaun Williamson's karaoke party ‘Barrioke’ will pop up inside on-site pub The Two Legs alongside musical bingo, pub quizzes and more.
Held on the grounds of the historic Temple Newsam estate at the beginning of festival season, the multi-stage event promises “a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere” that “perfectly striking the balance between variety and value”
There are reduced entry ticket prices for under 14s available and free entry for under 5s. Tickets are on sale now and available through the Live at Leeds website.
