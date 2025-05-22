Live at Leeds: In The Park is set to take place at Temple Newsam this bank holiday weekend.

The one-day event marks the start of the 2025 festival season and will feature an impressive lineup of both new and established acts performing across five stages.

Additionally, the festival will introduce a Comedy Tent, showcasing a variety of stand-up comedians. There will also be a Two Legs Public House, where attendees can participate in activities such as a pub quiz, music bingo, and "Barrioke," hosted by actor Shaun Williamson.

Live At Leeds In The Park returns this bank holiday weekend with headliners Bloc Party and Manic Street Preachers. | Hanglands/National World

Another notable change this year is the addition of a second main stage, which ensures that there will be no overlapping performances on Main Stage North and Main Stage South throughout the day.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Live at Leeds: In The Park 2025:

When is LAL: In The Park, and can I still buy last-minute tickets?

The one-day festival will be held at Temple Newsam Park on Saturday, May 24.

Tickets for the event are currently available, with general admission priced at £71.50. There are also options for accessible, VIP, and Under-14 tickets.

Festivalgoers interested in attending both Live at Leeds and Slam Dunk North can purchase a weekend ticket for £164.44 per person.

Please note that Live at Leeds is a cashless festival.

Live at Leeds: In The Park lineup and set times

Below is the full LAL music, comedy and entertainment lineup split between stages:

Main Stage North

12.40pm-1.10pm: Fickle Friends

1.30pm-2.20pm: Sports Team

2.50pm-3.35pm: Natasha Bedingfield

4.05pm-4.50pm: Hard Life

5.30pm-6.20pm: Sigrid

7.05pm-8.05pm: Yard Act

9.15pm-10.45pm: Bloc Party performing Silent Alarm and the greatest hits

Main Stage South

12.15pm-12.45pm: L'Objectif

1.10pm-1.40pm: Corella

2.10pm-2.55pm: We Are Scientists

3.25pm-4.10pm: The Amazons

4.45pm-5.25pm: The Pigeon Detectives

6.15pm-7.05pm: Jamie Webster

8.05pm-9.15pm: Manic Street Preachers

DIY Big Top

1.35pm-2.05pm: Cliffords

2.35pm-3.20pm: Fat Dog

3.50pm-4.30pm: Getdown Services

5.00pm-5.40pm: Psychadelic Porn Crumpets

6.10pm-7.05pm: Public Service Broadcasting

7.55pm-8.55pm: The Snuts

The Cockpit Stage

12.30pm-1.00pm: Luvcat

1.25pm-1.55pm: Freddie Halkon

2.25pm-2.55pm: Do Nothing

3.25pm-3.55pm: Gurriers

4.25pm-5.05pm: Deadletter

5.35pm-6.15pm: Los Bitchos

6.50pm-7.35pm: Kingfishr

8.15pm-9.15pm: James Marriott

Dork Stage

12.45pm-1.15pm: Esme Emerson

1.45pm-2.45pm: Weetwood Mac

3.15pm-3.45pm: Aziya

4.15pm-4.45pm: Sunday (1994)

5.15pm-5.45pm: Brogeal

6.15pm-6.50pm: Chloe Slater

7.20pm-8.05pm: Arthur Hill

The Comedy Tent

1.00pm-1.30pm: Peter Brush*

1.30pm-2.00pm: Stephen Bailey*

2.00pm-2.30pm: Finley Christie*

2.30pm-3.00pm: Angelos Epithemiou*

3.00pm-3.30pm: Scott Bennett*

3.30pm-4.00pm: Rob Rouse*

4.00pm-4.30pm: Frankie Monroe*

4.30pm–5.00pm: Peter Brush+

5.00pm–5.30pm: Stephen Bailey+

5.30pm–6.00pm: Scott Bennett+

6.00pm–6.30pm: Finley Christie+

6.30pm–7.00pm: Rob Rouse+

7.00pm–7.30pm: Maisie Adam+

7.30pm–8.00pm: Frankie Monroe+

*MC Barry Dodds

+MC Hayley Ellis

The Two Legs

12.30pm-1.30pm: Dork Presents: Down With Boring Podcast Live!

1.40pm-2.40pm: Music Bingo with DIY

3.10pm-5.00pm: Silent Disco

5.30pm-7.30pm: All My Friends with Dave Masterman

8.00pm-9.00pm: Barrioke with Shaun Williamson

Live at Leeds: In The Park travel info

Temple Newsam is located a 15 to 20-minute drive from Leeds city centre and is best accessed via the dedicated shuttle bus service that runs directly to the festival and back.

The shuttle departs from Sovereign Street, which is just a short walk from Leeds railway station, between 11.45am and 3.00pm. Return shuttles will drop off at Eastgate (what3words: ///maps.trend.erase) from 8.00pm to 1.00am.

You can book the LAL shuttle bus here, with prices set at £8.35 for a single journey and £14.30 for a return trip.

Car parking passes are available to purchase in advance where you buy tickets. It is highly recommend purchasing car parking passes in advance as parking on the day will be subject to capacity.

For the entrance to the car park use post code LS15 0H.