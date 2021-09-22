Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds on market for offers over £750,000

The Northern Snooker Centre

The 'Northern' on Kirkstall Road, which has been owned by the Williamson family since 1974, has played host to a host of top professional snooker champions and players.

In the early 1970s it was the venue for some of the pro-celebrity snooker programmes televised by Yorkshire TV.

Star names including Les Dawson, Fred Trueman, Bill Maynard and Kenny Lynch played at the centre.

Christie & Co are marketing the centre on a long leasehold basis, with a guide price of offers in excess of £750,000.

Christie & Co said it has gone on the market following the major shareholder's decision to retire.

The centre has around 9,000 members ranging in age from seven to over 70.

It is used by families and students along with high-ranking amateurs, semi-professional, and professional players.

The Northern Snooker Centre is well known on the UK and international snooker circuits.

It contributes to the local community by sponsoring many snooker, billiards and pool events, as well as hosting a variety of English Amateur events and the World Ladies and World Billiards tournaments.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s the business made significant investment in developing the stand-alone venue known as Stateside Pool Lounge.

It diversified into the American 9-ball and the UK 8-ball pool market, which has complemented the snooker business.

There are 27 snooker tables including a dedicated exhibition area - the ‘Paul Hunter Match Arena.'

There are six English pool tables, 17 American pool tables, together with bars, a conservatory and external patio seating.

The business has a full-time manager, with members of the family team involved in front of house, administration, coaching and general management roles.

Chris and June Williamson said: “As a family, we have invested significantly into the Northern over the years, not simply from a financial perspective, but also in creating a well-established and highly popular venue with a wide range of clientele.

"It’s time now to pass on the mantle of ownership and there is a fantastic team in place here to assist with the sale process and to ensure as smooth a transition as possible.”

Jon Patrick, Head of leisure & development at Christie & Co, said: “It’s comparatively rare these days to come across leisure businesses that have been in the same family ownership for quite as long as the Northern and that is an achievement in itself.

"The business has evolved over the years to remain at the forefront of its class and is very well maintained throughout with a regular programme of investment each year.

"With a strong trading track record and impressive profitability, we envisage the business will appeal to quite a wide range of buyers, from existing owner/operators, to investors seeking a new venture, to snooker enthusiasts and others associated with the game both here in the UK and further afield."