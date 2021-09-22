A proposal to increase the capacity of Allerton High School in Alwoodley from 1,100 to 1,400 is expected to be in place by September 2022, with an extra 60 pupils being admitted into year 7.

Work to expand the school is expected to cost up to £8m, with new classrooms and facilities expected to form part of the plans.

The council says there has been an increase in the population of children in primary schools over the past few years, and the bulge of numbers will soon be at secondary school age.

Following laws passed by the Government in 2011, local authorities are no longer allowed to open new schools, and must meet increasing demand either by expanding existing schools or finding a third party to build and run a free school.

A report, set to go before members of Leeds City Council’s executive board, stated: “Allerton High School is oversubscribed and has admitted more pupils than its Published Admission Number (PAN) for a number of years to help meet higher demand in the area.

“This took the total number of available Year 7 places to 250 for September 2021 to help ensure that more local children could be offered a place than at national offer day.”

It also stated the school received an “outstanding” rating in its most recent inspection, and that the good quality of the school would help the council reach achievement targets for pupils.

The report added: ” Based on initial viability, the indicative cost for delivery of a scheme to support a permanent expansion at Allerton High School is expected to be within the range of £7.5m and £8m.

“The proposed works would include the construction of new accommodation to provide additional classroom and ancillary facilities to support the proposed expansion. The proposed build scheme would enable the school to continue to operate the existing partnership and resource provisions for young people with SEND.”

The expansion is expected to be funded from the council’s Learning Places Programme, primarily through Government’s basic need Allocations.

The precise funding for the scheme is expected to be confirmed in a Design and Cost report from the council later this year.