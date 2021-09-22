Yaser Zaid was also in possession of 'business cards' offering the sale of drugs when he was arrested at The Backroom.

Michael Greenhalgh, prosecuting, said police were called to a disturbance at the club on Call Lane at just after 3am on July 19 this year.

Zaid was arrested and searched and found in possession of a dagger with a three-inch blade, which was in his pocket.

Drug dealer Yaser Zaid was jailed for three years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court

Door staff found a manbag on the floor and told the officers that the defendant had dropped it.

The bag contained white powder in a gold vial and bags of cannabis.

The bag also contained business cards with 'Hood Essential' printed on them.

A mobile phone number on the cards corresponded with one of the mobile phones Zaid was in possession of.

The phone contained text messages relating to drug supply dating back three months.

Mr Greenhalgh said the cocaine had a street value of £60 and the cannabis was worth £160.

Zaid, 22, of Cherry Place, Burmantofts, was interviewed and claimed the drugs were for his own use.

He later pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article.

Zaid has previous convictions for supplying drugs.

Elyas Patel, mitigating, said: "He is under no illusion as to the outcome of the hearing.

"He knows it must be prison."

Mr Patel said Zaid pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and was sorry for the shame he has brought upon his family.

The barrister said: "He knows he has done wrong and accepts fully that he has no one else to blame for it.

"He is ready to embrace the prison sentence he must serve so he can well and truly put this miserable existence behind him when released."

Zaid was jailed for three years and nine months.

Recorder Ian Mullarkey said: "In my judgement there is no doubt that you played a significant role in this drug dealing operation.

"While I accept it was not a management function, it was plainly your own source and your advertising material

"I do not accept it was to fund your own addiction.