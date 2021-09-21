Enjoy these photo memories of shops and city centre landmarks from the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Leeds city centre in the 1980s: Shops and landmarks in focus

This wonderful collection of photo memories celebrates life in Leeds city centre during the 1980s

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 12:24 pm
The images focus on shops and city centre landmarks and are sure to evoke memories from a generation of bargain hunters as well as those who worked and enjoyed down time in the heart of Leeds. They feature familiar haunts such as Briggate, The Headrow, Cookridge Street, Lands Lane and Vicar Lane as well as landmarks including the bus station, arcades and a well known hotel. The majority are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 29 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds city centre in the 1980s

The Merrion Centre from Wade Lane, with the Dortmunder International public house in the centre. Pictured in February 1985.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds city centre in the 1980s

Merroin Centre from Merrion Way in February 1985. On the left is the Merrion Centre Superstore, an indoor retail market. To the right of this is Neville's D-I-Y.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds city centre in 1980s

Shops on Eastgate in March 1984. Pictured, from left, is Headlines Hair Design, Tandys Hi-Fi and audio superstore, and just visible on the right, Peter Maturi Cutlery specialists.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds city centre in the 1980s

Kirkgate Market seen from Vicar Lane in May 1984.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

