The decision as to which city in the United Kingdom will host Eurovision 2023 is getting closer after a shortlist of seven cities - including Leeds - has been drawn up.

Loiners will head into the weekend full of not just joy and excitement to see their city recognised, but also enamoured with questions regarding the next steps of the selection process.

The BBC , which is responsible for finding a UK host city to stage the singing competition, congratulated all seven cities that were named on the shortlist.

Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted Content, said: “We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round."

"Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield - it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK.

“We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”

Ukraine, who won Eurovision in 2022, were scheduled to host next year’s iteration - however, due to the invasion and ongoing conflict with Vladimir Putin and Russia, it was deemed unsafe.

Reacting to the good news, the Mayor of Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Leeds has been shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023 – it’s an amazing city, bursting at the seams with vibrant creativity and would shine given the chance to host this event. The whole West Yorkshire region is a beacon of culture - from Bradford’s City of Culture in 2025, to Kirklees Year of Music in 2023.

“Since the tragic events unfolded in Ukraine, we have opened our arms to offer solidarity, support and shelter to the people of Ukraine. And I hope that Leeds, and the whole of West Yorkshire, will be given the honour of hosting Eurovision in their name.”

So, could Leeds fly the flag as host city next year? Here is everything you need to know about what comes next.

What is the next stage of the decision process for Eurovision 2023?

The next stage of the selection process of host city for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 is currently underway.

The first of two processes being the shortlist announcement, which was revealed in the morning of Friday, 12 August 2022.

Now the next stage involves each of the seven selected UK cities being asked to develop their bids to host the event in even more detail.

The BBC , along with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), will then decide who will host Eurovision 2023, with an announcement expected in the Autumn.

What criteria does the host city need to meet to host Eurovision 2023?

A decision as to which of the seven shortlisted cities will host the singing competition will be determined by which one scores the highest against an agreed evaluation criteria.

The BBC has put forward their expectations of a host city for Eurovision 2023:

A suitable venue or arena with sufficient space to deliver the requirements to host the Eurovision Song Contest

Commitment to be made by the city to host the competition, including a financial contribution

Strength of the cultural offer of the city, involving off-screen local and regional activity as well as showcasing the culture and music of 2021 winners Ukraine

Alignment with the BBC ’s strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster, such as providing value to all audiences and supporting the creative economy in the United Kingdom

Which venue in Leeds could host Eurovision 2023?

Included in Leeds’ bid to host the song contest, city officials put forward the Leeds First Direct Arena to be the main venue of Eurovision 2023.

With a capacity of 13,000 spectators, the venue is renowned for hosting some of the world’s biggest musicians, gigs and concerts.

How can I get tickets to Eurovision 2023?

Official ticketing details for Eurovision 2023 will not be confirmed until a host city and venue have been decided.

That’s not all, the BBC will then need to work out how much space is needed for the production inside the chosen venue such as cameras and the stage. All that is dependent on the chosen venue and can’t be confirmed in advance.

Once all that is decided, tickets for nine shows will go on sale: