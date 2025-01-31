Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured the ongoing demolition as the transformation begins.
1. The Core demolition
Plans to demolish the shopping centre were revealed back in 2023 when the architect firm Costorphine & Wright was brought in to help design the major redevelopment. | Tony Johnson for National World
2. The Core demolition
In March 2024, a presentation to Leeds City Council’s plans panel showed how the centre will be replaced with three red-brick buildings connected by glazed bridge crossings and separated by new pedestrian streets. | Tony Johnson for National World
3. The Core demolition
The upper floors of the new buildings, which are within a 20-minute walk of three university sites, would be used for student accommodation. Last year, the plans sparked a debate about the volume of student accommodation in the city. | Tony Johnson for National World
4. The Core demolition
A report at the time said: “There have been a number of student residential developments completed within the north of the city centre in recent years, for example in the vicinity of the Merrion Centre. These have been successfully accommodated in a busy city centre context without causing amenity issues or conflict with existing businesses and civic uses.” | Tony Johnson for National World
5. The Core demolition
The design of the new site would be based on classical architecture, replacing the post-modern appearance of The Core. | Tony Johnson for National World
6. The Core demolition
A report said: “This suits the Chicago-style former Direct Line House directly to the north and the Italianate free style classical buildings on the south side and along Lands Lane.” | Tony Johnson for National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.