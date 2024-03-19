The Core Leeds: Residents welcome plans to demolish Headrow shopping centre after nearly 40 years
The Core Shopping Centre, which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987, is set to be knocked down to make way for new shops and student flats.
A presentation to Leeds City Council’s plans panel showed how the centre will be replaced with three red-brick buildings connected by glazed bridge crossings and separated by new pedestrian streets.
Reacting to the news, local residents welcomed the news and the positive impact new students flats could have on the city centre.
One resident said: "I think it's a sad reflection as I know various units have closed down. More student accommodation is great as I think that bring in more money to the city.
"If it's able to bring people right into the city centre and regenerate what is a flagging area then I don't have any issues."
Glass-fronted retail units along Land’s Lane would sit below upper floors housing student accommodation.
The plans panel heard that the newer design would replace the post-modern appearance of The Core, formerly the Headrow Shopping Centre, on the site of the former Schofield’s Department Store.
Another resident added: "I think this is a good idea to add more student accommodation because there are a lot of students in Leeds.
"Finding student accommodation is hard but finding shops is not that hard so I think this is a good idea."
City Council's plans panel passed a recommendation to delegate the application to the chief planning officer for approval, subject to legal agreements, at a meeting last Thursday (March 14).
The current shopping centre has struggled to attract enough trade after the opening of the city’s Trinity and Victoria Gate centres.
