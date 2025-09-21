A compilation video shows the work of West Yorkshire Police’s Proactive Intercept Team, including the stop of a BMW on the M621 in Leeds after which £1.5m worth of cocaine was seized.

West Yorkshire Police say almost 3,000 arrests have been made and more than £32m worth of drugs have been seized by the force’s Proactive Intercept Team (PIT) in the last five years.

Using intelligence-led policing, the team proactively targets offenders who cause significant harm. 2,971 arrests have been made between August 2020 and August 2025 - the equivalent of 11 a week. They have seized more than £3.9m in cash during that time, along with drugs worth more than £32.4m. The team have made more than 5,100 stop searches, 1,700 vehicle searches and have seized more than 1,660 vehicles.

Their stops include stolen vehicles, drivers suspected of being involved in crimes like drug trafficking and riders of illegal or stolen bikes. They also intercept sex offenders and VAWG offenders, helping to safeguard children, women and girls.

West Yorkshire Police’s Proactive Intercept Team stopped a BMW on the M621 in Leeds and seized £1.5m worth of cocaine. | West Yorkshire Police

Chief Inspector James Farrar, Roads Policing lead at West Yorkshire Police, said: “Our PIT officers are relentless in their pursuit of offenders who use the road network to commit crime, and for a small team they deliver a significant impact.

“They have specialist driving skills and use all available intelligence and modern policing tactics to target those causing the most harm.

“Their work also supports our Vision Zero strategy and our commitment to reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on the roads across West Yorkshire.

“These results should send a strong message to criminals that if you use our roads to commit offences, you are highly likely to be caught and brought to justice.”