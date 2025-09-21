Shameful criminal burgled Leeds primary school to take coins from fundraiser

A cold-hearted criminal broke into a school and stole much-needed money from a fundraiser.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Wilson smashed his way into the locked premises, having already broken into and ransacked a charity shop the day before.

The 25-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, but his case was adjourned at the 11th hour after it was found previous crimes had not been considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was opened by prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen, who said Wilson had initially stolen £133 worth of alcohol from Morrisons in Horsforth on July 2.

He had put the bottles in a basket and tried to walk out, but a security guard tried to stop him. Wilson was able to get away with his haul.

Wilson broke into Horsforth Newlaithes Primary School and stole coins from a fundraiser. | NW / Google Maps

The next day he smashed his way into the Women’s Aid charity shop on Featherbank Avenue in Horsforth when it was closed.

He threw a beer bottle at the window to smash it, then climbed through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He smashed the till and took £60, damaged donation boxes by trying to empty them of coins and stole costume jewellery worth £100.

Then a day later, just after 9pm, Wilson broke into Horsforth Newlaithes Primary School.

He forced open the main door of the Victoria Crescent school, then smashed the glass to gain entry to the reception office.

He forced open a locked cabinet and took the coins from the fundraising event. The damage he caused ran to thousands of pounds, Ms Thorbjornsen said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson, of Victoria Mount, Horsforth, was arrested the next day but refused to answer questions during his police interview.

He admitted theft from shop and two non-dwelling burglaries. He has five previous convictions for nine offences, including burglaries.

Mitigating, John Hobley said Wilson was “ashamed” and “recognised the selfishness of his actions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was Wilson was in an alcohol-fuelled spiral but added: “He is under no illusion that this will be an immediate custodial sentence.”

But Judge Penelope Belcher halted proceedings when further offending came to light that had not been considered.

She said it would made a material difference to his overall sentence. She adjourned the case until October 22 and WIlson was remanded back into custody until then.