The 15 safest areas of Leeds as police figures show the ward areas with the lowest crime rates

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 11:30 BST

The safest areas to live in Leeds have been outlined in new police figures.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from July 2024 and June 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 101,137 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The gallery below shows the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Harewood

The Harewood ward area, which includes Barwick-in-Elmet, Thorner and Collingham, recorded the least amount of crime between July 2024 and June 2025. A total of 640 crimes were reported to police in this period. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

2. Garforth and Swillington

Garforth and Swillington recorded a total of 1,115 crimes in the 12-month period, which was the second least of any ward in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

3. Moortown

The Moortown ward area, which also covers Meanwood, recorded the third fewest number of crimes between July 2024 and June 2025, with 1,340 reported to police. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Kippax and Methley

Kippax and Methley recorded 1,386 crimes in this time period. | jpimedia

5. Ardsley and Robin Hood

The Ardsley and Robin Hood ward to the south of the city's boundary recorded 1,575 crimes between July 2024 and June 2025 | Tim Chapman

6. Alwoodley

Alwoodley recorded 1,612 crimes between July 2024 and June 2025. | James Hardisty

