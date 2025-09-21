The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from July 2024 and June 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 101,137 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The gallery below shows the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Harewood The Harewood ward area, which includes Barwick-in-Elmet, Thorner and Collingham, recorded the least amount of crime between July 2024 and June 2025. A total of 640 crimes were reported to police in this period.

Garforth and Swillington Garforth and Swillington recorded a total of 1,115 crimes in the 12-month period, which was the second least of any ward in Leeds.

Moortown The Moortown ward area, which also covers Meanwood, recorded the third fewest number of crimes between July 2024 and June 2025, with 1,340 reported to police.

Kippax and Methley Kippax and Methley recorded 1,386 crimes in this time period.

Ardsley and Robin Hood The Ardsley and Robin Hood ward to the south of the city's boundary recorded 1,575 crimes between July 2024 and June 2025