Dimwitted burglar caught on doorbell cameras at every Leeds property he targeted

A bungling burglar who tried to break into multiple homes in just 30 minutes was caught on doorbell cameras at almost every front door he tried.

Callum Douglas was quickly recognised despite his attempts to conceal himself with his hood up, and when police moved to arrest him he was still wearing the same clothes.

The 21-year-old admitted six attempted burglaries and one burglary during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, but escaped with a suspended sentence.

The court heard that between 3am and 3.30am on October 20 last year, he tried the door handles of multiple homes in the Guiseley area. All were occupied but the were residents fast asleep.

Douglas was caught in multiple doorbell cameras as he tried the handles to home looking to burgle. | Getty / NW

When he found each one locked, he moved onto the next. He targeted homes on St Oswald’s Walk, Shaw Close and Eliot Grove, prosecutor Louise Pryke told the court.

Douglas then tried to force the garage open to one property, but a dog began barking which woke the occupier who shouted at Douglas, forcing him to run. The garage cost around £1,000 to repair.

Finally, he found a home where a 79-year-old woman lived alone with the door unlocked. Once inside he found an internal door was locked so left empty-handed.

Residents circulated the footage of the culprit and he was quickly arrested. Douglas, of Queensway, Yeadon, gave a no-comment interview to police.

The court was told that Douglas has one previous conviction and is currently subject to a 12-month community order for handling stolen goods. It stems from a car he had bought that he said he did not know was stolen.

He was handed the order in June of this year and ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, none of which had been completed. However, medical evidence supported claims that he had been suffering ill health.

Mitigating for his latest offences, Safaraz Ahad said Douglas had owed a large debt to “dangerous people”. He had lost his job but needed money, so “resorted to criminality”.

He said he apologised and was remorseful for his actions. He said Douglas’ partner was pregnant added: “It’s made him wake up and realise he must stay on the straight and narrow.”

The judge, Recorder Tom Little KC opted not to send him into custody, but gave him a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He was given 30 rehabilitation days and another 80 hours of unpaid work to complete.