Leeds Festival 2024: Live updates from Sunday on final day as Fred Again and Lana Del Rey set to perform
It has been an eventful few days at Bramham Park with some huge names entertaining vast crowds at the annual music event.
Initially, things were off to a bumpy start as Storm Lilian caused chaos on Friday (August 23), sending tents flying and overturning portaloos.
The windy weather meant that three of the main stages had to close - with two staying shut for the entirety of the festival to the disappointment of fans.
However, there was still plenty of excitement as headliners like Liam Gallagher and Blink-182 electrified thousands at the campsite.
Tonight, Fred Again, Lana Del Rey and Raye are among the hotly-anticipated acts on the Main Stage, while The Wombats and Fontaines D.C. are also creating a buzz at Bramham Park.
