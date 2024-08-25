Live

Leeds Festival 2024: Live updates from Sunday on final day as Fred Again and Lana Del Rey set to perform

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
The third and final day of Leeds Festival 2024 has arrived - and the anticipation is building as Fred Again, Lana Del Rey and Fontaines D.C. will close out the weekend.

It has been an eventful few days at Bramham Park with some huge names entertaining vast crowds at the annual music event.

It was a lively first day at Leeds Festival.It was a lively first day at Leeds Festival.
It was a lively first day at Leeds Festival. | Mark Bickerdike

Initially, things were off to a bumpy start as Storm Lilian caused chaos on Friday (August 23), sending tents flying and overturning portaloos.

The windy weather meant that three of the main stages had to close - with two staying shut for the entirety of the festival to the disappointment of fans.

However, there was still plenty of excitement as headliners like Liam Gallagher and Blink-182 electrified thousands at the campsite.

Tonight, Fred Again, Lana Del Rey and Raye are among the hotly-anticipated acts on the Main Stage, while The Wombats and Fontaines D.C. are also creating a buzz at Bramham Park.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates -

Live updates from Leeds Festival 2024

