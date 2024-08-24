Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher brought a fraught first day of Leeds Festival to a close in euphoric fashion.

The Friday at Bramham Park was devastated by heavy winds in the morning - resulting in the full closure of two stages and the displacement of many a tent and gazebo.

Understandably, the crowd was somewhat muted as the Mancunian took to the stage but he was still able to deliver a triumphant set fuelled with humour and verve.

Liam Gallagher at Leeds Festival 2024 | Mark Bickerdike/YEP

The younger of the Gallagher brothers’ show pulled fully from his original band’s seminal debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, with the stage set up and graphics aptly capturing the mood of those 1994 halcyon years.

Starting, naturally, with ‘Rock N Roll Star’, the set is a seismic trip down memory lane and distinct tribute to the record’s 30th anniversary, with a suggestion that he’d play ‘Wonderwall’ proving to be a windup.

But the rousing anthems are in no short supply, and made all the more potent with the b-sides and deep dives that pre-empt the likes of ‘Whatever’ and ‘Supersonic’.

Liam’s barfly banter also hits the spot; dedicating ‘Up In The Sky’ to everyone whose tent blew away and ‘Cigarettes And Alcohol’ to everyone who failed their GCSEs.

‘Half The World Away’ - originally sung by Noel - offers one of the night’s more moving moments before ‘Slide Away’, ‘Live Forever’ and a cover of ‘I Am The Walrus’ bring the set to an epic close and offer as a reminder that the weekend is far from over.

To follow the latest updates from Saturday at Leeds Festival follow our live blog here.