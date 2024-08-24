20 of the best pictures from Leeds Festival 2024 so far including Liam Gallagher set

After Storm Lilian swept its way through Bramham Park, sending tents into the air and knocking down portaloos, the first day of the festival finally got underway.
While three stages had to close, the storm couldn’t put a stop to the show that saw an electric headline set from Liam Gallagher.
The singer closed out the first day in style, belting out hits to a crowd that refused to be dampened.
From festivalgoers battling the weather, to Catfish and the Bottlemen entertaining the crowds, here are 20 of the best photos from Leeds Festival 2024 so far -
