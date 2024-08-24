20 of the best pictures from Leeds Festival 2024 so far including Liam Gallagher set

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2024, 10:28 BST

Leeds Festival 2024 kicked off with a bang - and a fair few gusts!

After Storm Lilian swept its way through Bramham Park, sending tents into the air and knocking down portaloos, the first day of the festival finally got underway.

While three stages had to close, the storm couldn’t put a stop to the show that saw an electric headline set from Liam Gallagher.

The singer closed out the first day in style, belting out hits to a crowd that refused to be dampened.

From festivalgoers battling the weather, to Catfish and the Bottlemen entertaining the crowds, here are 20 of the best photos from Leeds Festival 2024 so far -

Liam Gallagher headlined the first night of Leeds Festival 2024, to the excitement of fans.

1. Leeds Festival 2024

| Mark Bickerdike

Despite the stormy weather that kicked off the festival, revellers were still able to get into the party spirit.

2. Leeds Festival 2024

| Mark Bickerdike

The Main Stage drew huge crowds after three smaller stages had to close yesterday.

3. Leeds Festival 2024

| Mark Bickerdike

Catfish and the Bottlemen were the penultimate act of the night.

4. Leeds Festival 2024

| Mark Bickerdike

Lucky fans grab spots near the front.

5. Leeds Festival 2024

| Mark Bickerdike

Hak Baker on the Festival Republic stage at Bramham Park.

6. Leeds Festival 2024

| Mark Bickerdike

