20 of the best pictures from Leeds Festival 2024 so far including Liam Gallagher set

After Storm Lilian swept its way through Bramham Park, sending tents into the air and knocking down portaloos, the first day of the festival finally got underway.

While three stages had to close, the storm couldn’t put a stop to the show that saw an electric headline set from Liam Gallagher.

The singer closed out the first day in style, belting out hits to a crowd that refused to be dampened.

From festivalgoers battling the weather, to Catfish and the Bottlemen entertaining the crowds, here are 20 of the best photos from Leeds Festival 2024 so far -

1 . Leeds Festival 2024 Liam Gallagher headlined the first night of Leeds Festival 2024, to the excitement of fans. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Festival 2024 Despite the stormy weather that kicked off the festival, revellers were still able to get into the party spirit. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Festival 2024 The Main Stage drew huge crowds after three smaller stages had to close yesterday. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Festival 2024 Catfish and the Bottlemen were the penultimate act of the night. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Festival 2024 Lucky fans grab spots near the front. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

6 . Leeds Festival 2024 Hak Baker on the Festival Republic stage at Bramham Park. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales