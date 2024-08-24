Leeds Festival 2024: Live updates from Saturday as organisers confirm two stages to remain closed
The annual Bramham Park event got off to a bumpy start yesterday (August 23) as Storm Lilian caused chaos in the campsite, sending tents flying and overturning portaloos.
The windy weather also meant that three of the main stages had to close, to the disappointment of fans as big-name acts like Skrillex and Beabadoobee had their sets cancelled.
Two of those stages - the BBC Radio 1 stage and the Aux stage - will remain closed today, organisers confirmed.
In a statement posted on X, they said: “Unfortunately the health and safety team have now confirmed we will not be able use the BBC Radio 1 tent & stage tomorrow or Sunday.
“We are devastated for you and of course the artists that were eager to play. That is the same for the Aux stage too. Mother nature has played her part.”
The festival has already seen plenty of excitement, as headliner Liam Gallagher closed out the first day on the main stage last night.
Tonight, rock band Blink 182 are set to headline the Main Stage. The Met Office has said that festivalgoers should expect rain this afternoon.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates from the camp and festival area -
Live updates from Leeds Festival 2024
New Festival Republic stage times.
David Kushner will now be performing at 9.40pm, while Seb Lowe will play at noon.
Kid Brunswick will be performing today on BBC Introducing Stage at 5.30pm.
Liam brought a "fraught" first day of Leeds Festival to a close in euphoric fashion.
A huge act has been rescheduled.
Skrillex will now be playing on The Chevron Stage at 8.10pm.
The American dubstep producer was supposed to headline the Chevron yesterday, but had to cancel his set after Storm Lillian put the stage out of use.
New main stage times - including rescheduled set
New timings for the Main Stage have been released - as a huge name act has their set rescheduled.
Jorja Smith, who was due to perform on the closed BBC Radio 1 stage, will now appear later today on the Main Stage at 3.35pm.
Hers is the first set to be rescheduled after the closure of the other stages.
Meanwhile, Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep will perform on the Main Stage at 2.30pm.
Indie band The K's will be performing at 1.40pm.
And Irish trio Kneecap will be performing at 12.50pm.
Best photos from Leeds Festival 2024 so far
Lively pictures show an electric headline set from Liam Gallagher, festivalgoers battling the weather, and a crowd that refused to be dampened.
Click here for 20 of the best photos from Leeds Festival 2024 so far, captured by photographer Mark Bickerdike.
What time are Blink 182 performing tonight?
It’s been 10 years since Blink 182 last performed at Leeds Festival, but a decade later the beloved punk act are set to headline Bramham Park tonight.
It marks the second time the group are closing out the festival. The group, responsible for the breakout hit 'Enema of the State', have been mainstays here at Leeds Fest.
Their first performance here took place in 1999 when the festival was held at Temple Newsam, and since then have returned to the festival five times, including 2014’s headline set.
They're expected on the Main Stage at 9.15pm, with their set expected to conclude at 10.45pm.
For everything you need to know ahead of tonight's set, including possible setlist and detailed timings, click here.
Festivalgoers told to expect rain
The Met Office has warned that rain could be on the way for the region as the second day of Leeds Festival 2024 kicks off.
It will be a bright and breezy start to the day after yesterday’s windy weather, with patchy cloud and some sunny intervals.
Heavy showers are expected to develop over the morning, but should clear later in the day.
'Mother nature played her part': Two stages remain closed after yesterday's storm
Storm Lilian meant that three of the main stages had to close yesterday, to the disappointment of fans.
It was confirmed last night that two of those stages - the BBC Radio 1 stage and the Aux stage - will remain closed today.
The news was confirmed in a post on X -
