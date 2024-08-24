Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s the second day of Leeds Festival 2024 - and organisers have confirmed that two stages are to remain closed.

The annual Bramham Park event got off to a bumpy start yesterday (August 23) as Storm Lilian caused chaos in the campsite, sending tents flying and overturning portaloos.

The windy weather also meant that three of the main stages had to close, to the disappointment of fans as big-name acts like Skrillex and Beabadoobee had their sets cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second day of Leeds Festival 2024 is set to bring more excitement as Blink 182 headline. | Mark Bickerdike

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of those stages - the BBC Radio 1 stage and the Aux stage - will remain closed today, organisers confirmed.

In a statement posted on X, they said: “Unfortunately the health and safety team have now confirmed we will not be able use the BBC Radio 1 tent & stage tomorrow or Sunday.

“We are devastated for you and of course the artists that were eager to play. That is the same for the Aux stage too. Mother nature has played her part.”

The festival has already seen plenty of excitement, as headliner Liam Gallagher closed out the first day on the main stage last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight, rock band Blink 182 are set to headline the Main Stage. The Met Office has said that festivalgoers should expect rain this afternoon.