With August bank holiday weekend coming up, eight of the major supermarkets in Leeds have confirmed a change in their operating hours.

This is done in order to allow staff to enjoy some much needed time off from work during the three-day extended weekend.

Saturday, 27 August, Sunday, 28 August and Monday, 29 August (bank holiday) are all set to be affected by the differing opening and closing times.

So, what are the opening and closing times for the big supermarkets across Leeds for August bank holiday weekend 2022? The Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with everything you need to know.

What time are supermarkets open in Leeds over August bank holiday weekend 2022?

The eight main supermarkets will operate at differing opening and closing times across Leeds over the August bank holiday weekend in 2022.

Shoppers are advised to check the opening times of their local supermarket before grabbing their bags for life and heading out for some grocery shopping.

Here is a list of the opening and closing times for the eight major supermarkets in Leeds.

Co-op

The Co-op has donated £1,500 to the church to support refugees and their hosts

New York Street, Leeds - 44 New York Street, Leeds, LS2 7DY

Saturday, 27 August: 7 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 28 August: 7 am to 10 pm

Monday, 29 August: 7 am to 10 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Co-op store in Leeds, please visit the store finder .

Waitrose

Meanwood, Leeds - Green Road, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4RJ

Saturday, 27 August: 8 am to 9 pm

Sunday, 28 August: 8 am to 8 pm

Monday, 29 August: 8 am to 6 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Waitrose branch in and around Leeds and West Yorkshire, please visit the store finder .

Sainsbury’s

Headrow Superstore, Leeds - 22-26 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 8EQ

Saturday, 27 August: 7 am to 11:30 pm

Sunday, 28 August: 12 pm to 8 pm

Monday, 29 August: 7 am to 8 pm

To check the opening and closing times of your local Sainsbury’s in Leeds, please visit the store finder .

Asda

Harehills, Leeds - Harehills Lane, Harehills, Leeds, LS9 6EU

Saturday, 27 August: 7 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 28 August: 11 am to 5 pm

Monday, 29 August: 7 am to 8 pm

To check the opening times of your local Asda store in Leeds, please visit the store finder .

Lidl

Armley Road, Leeds - Armley, Leeds, LS12 2LL

Saturday, 27 August: 8 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 28 August: 10 am to 4 pm

Monday, 29 August: 8 am to 8 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Lidl store in Leeds, please visit the store finder .

Aldi

Regent Street Supermarket, Leeds - Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 1AX

Saturday, 27 August: 8 am to 10 pm

Sunday, 28 August: 10 am to 4 pm

Monday, 29 August: 8 am to 8 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Aldi supermarket in Leeds, please visit the store finder .

Morrisons

Merrion Shopping Centre, Leeds - LS2 8PL

Saturday, 27 August: 7 am to 9 pm

Sunday, 28 August: 11 am to 5 pm

Monday, 29 August: 7 am to 8 pm

To check the operating times of your local Morrison’s store in Leeds, morrisons.com/storefinder/"> please visit the store finder .

Tesco

Superstore, Leeds - 361 Roundhay Road, Roundhay, Leeds - LS8 4BY

Saturday, 27 August: 6 am to 12 am (midnight)

Sunday, 28 August: 10 am to 4 pm

Monday, 29 August: 8 am to 6 pm